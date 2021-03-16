WAVERLY – Wartburg College swept the Division III Elite Indoor championships over the weekend at Hoover Fieldhouse.
The Wartburg men totaled 107 team points for first place out 29 schools, besting rival Loras College, which finished with 100 points. The Wartburg women tallied 131.5 points to lead the field of 26 teams and finish more than 50 points ahead of runner-up University of Dubuque.
After Friday’s competition, both Wartburg men and women sat in first place. The Knights’ men’s distance medley relay squad of Matt Heinzman, Wyatt Schmidt, Dalton Martin and Joe Freiburger highlighted the first day of competition, setting a new school indoor and Hoover Fieldhouse facility record with a time of 9 minutes, 53.96 seconds. The time is the first to break 10 minutes in NCAA D-III this season, is a top-10 all-time DMR finish in D-III history and is the fastest on a 200-meter flat track.
On Saturday, the Wartburg men and women combined for three first-place finishes.
Freshman sprinter Deyton Love continued his prowess in the 60-meter hurdles, winning the event with a time of 8.18 seconds. Teammate Dallas Wright followed with a second-place time of 8.20 seconds.
Breya Christopher, the 2021 American Rivers Conference high jump champion, followed up with a victory after clearing 5 feet, 5 inches.
The men’s 4x400 relay squad of Dallas Wright, Love, Derrick Smith and Wyatt Schmidt finished first with a time of 3:16.
Wartburg reached the podium in two other events.
Schmidt placed third in the 800 with a personal-best time of 1:52.39. The top three finishers each broke the Hoover Fieldhouse facility record.
The women’s 4x400 relay team of Jackie Ganshirt, Carson McSorley, Brenna Jacobs and Taylan Olson finished third in 3:55.33.
Wartburg’s outdoor season begins May 31-April 1 at Loras College.