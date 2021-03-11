WAVERLY – No. 4-ranked Wartburg College was upended by Loras College 71-63 in the American Rivers Conference quarterfinals Tuesday at Levick Arena.
The Knights concluded the season with an overall record of 13-3 and a conference ledger of 6-2.
With Wartburg’s usual coaching staff led by Bob Amsberry forced into quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol, the Knights were led by Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball head coach Greg Bodensteiner, who served as acting head coach, and 2020 Wartburg alum Emma Gerdes.
It was a high scoring first period as each team stormed out of the gate. The Duhawks pushed their lead to seven points five minutes into the contest as they caught fire from long range, shooting 55.6%. The Knights continued to battle and were led by freshman guard Sara Faber, who tallied seven points and shot 100% from the field. The Knights closed the frame on an 8-5 run and faced a four-point deficit heading into the second.
Wartburg struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the second and coughed up eight turnovers. The Knights were led by freshman forward Jaedon Murphy, who knocked in 75% of her shots and closed out the quarter with eight points. Loras concluded the first half with an 11-2 run and enjoyed a 10-point lead heading into the break.
The Knights fully controlled the third frame with stellar defense and timely shots. Wartburg quickly erased its deficit with a 15-4 run and took its first lead of the game with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining in the third. The Alleman, Iowa, native Murphy continued to play well for the Knights as she added five points on 2 of 3 shooting. The Knights held Loras to just three made field goals and the game stood tied at 46 apiece heading into the final frame.
Loras regained control of the contest when they caught fire again from deep and finished the fourth with a 55.6% shooting percentage from long range. After falling behind by 11 with four minutes to play, the Knights brought the contest within five points down the stretch. However, the Duhawks converted their free throws and clinched the victory to move on to the A-R-C semifinals.
The Knights were led by Murphy who totaled 15 points to go along with her career-high three steals. Senior Kaitlyn Volesky and junior Hannah Anderson each tallied 12 points. Senior Ally Conrad paced the Knights with seven rebounds. Wartburg finished the contest 41.4% from the field, 40.9% from 3-point land and 60% from the free-throw line. Senior and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Payton Draper finished with seven points, while freshman Britney Young, also a former W-SR standout, came down with five rebounds and posted four assists.