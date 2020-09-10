Enough is too much when it comes to this dastardly COVID-19 disease. We hear about it on the news every day, so I doubt that anyone wants to read about it, but I just can’t hold the reins back any longer.
When the ill effects of COVID-19 keeps the senior graduating Class of 2020 from having their customary graduation party, coupled with the fact the Class of ‘75 couldn’t have its 45th reunion, then the time has come for me and this disease to have words.
I struggle to imagine spending the 13 years of school together, nine months out of each and every year and not be able to have a fit and proper “send off” as they kick open the swinging doors and spread out across this wide world. To be unable to experience the last hoorah, or that final “fare thee well” before all of their mates scatter in search of their own answers, leaves me feeling as low as six empty kegs of beer.
Coincidently, that feeling of six empty kegs of beer takes me back 45 years to the graduating Class of 1975 and our Senior Kegger graduation party. There was no such thing as a COVID-19 disease back then, but the truth is, I’m not sure it would have mattered to us anyway.
Back in the day I’m sure every class believed their class should be honored with the “gold standard” when it comes to senior keggers, so allow me my prejudiced opinion by saying the Class of ‘75 was the best, (or the worst depending on your view). See: kegger definition below.
It was a beautiful summer night, and a few classmates met me at Bob’s Standard, where I worked, to leave their cars there. As I recall, (and we’re going back 45 years now) me and Scot Drape rode together, and Wendell Kramer and Steve Dilger rode in Steve’s car. There was no such thing as a GPS back then, but we managed to find our way to the Grandpa Juhl farm just north of town nonetheless. I had no doubt the Senior kegger would be in full swing by the time we arrived.
On the way to the party, I couldn’t help but think how this would likely be the last time I’d ever see some of my classmates. I knew before we arrived, this was going to be a night for the books and the memories had to last a lifetime. This was an open invitation party held on the night before our “Senior Skip Day.” Myself, I failed to see the difference between Senior Skip day and any other school day, so my schedules were clear to attend.
The shindig was in large part organized by classmate Chuck Morris. His only requirement was that you had to be 18 years old, the legal age to drink alcohol. If you weren’t of legal age to drink, then a fake ID was satisfactory. If you didn’t have a fake ID, it was mandatory you borrowed someone else’s.
- We pulled into the field that was quietly lit and set up like a “MASH Unit 4077.” I’m not saying we had a “Woodstock” situation in progress but it was as close as possible for the 17-year-old, that is, the 18-year-old “Class of 75.”
At the beginning of the field entrance was a classmate manning the gate to collect the $5 entry fee. A fair price even for 1975, regardless it wasn’t the time to discuss adjusted inflation and such. I don’t think I took that class, anyway.We all paid our entry dues and parked the car.
There was an area of the farm, approximately 5 acres I would guess, set aside for recreation. It was all nicely mowed with a pole or two with lights hanging on them. Seems to me they had a few speakers hanging in the trees pushing out the necessary music of the time. A few of the top songs of ‘75 were “Mandy,” “Black Water” and “Philadelphia Freedom.” I still listen to that same music today but nowadays they call it the “oldies” channel. They had a generator running for the power we needed.
I’m not sure who built it or where the wood came from but there was a huge bonfire roaring to set the ambience of an outdoor party. A few tents were scattered about, but as I recall, most everyone slept in their cars.
The kegs were on ice and lined up in a row. Chuck Morris was the “go to” guy. ... every time a keg went dry he had to “go to” town and get another. He put some miles on his car that night.
We went through 96 gallons of beer that night and as many bottles of aspirins the next morning. The ‘75 Senior keg was a success and a good time was had by all and so far, 45 years later the memories have in fact lasted a lifetime.
We didn’t get to have a class reunion this year due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the graduating class of 2020 never even experienced a Senior Kegger (if they do that these days).
The Class of ‘75 would like to formally acknowledge the graduating class of 2020 and offer our condolences for the graduation party they missed. Allow us to reach across that “party line” and offer up a formal toast.
I can’t finish this story without remembering the classmates we have lost since that 1975 Senior Keg. RIP friends.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary:
# Senior Kegger... Scientific: Partius maximus. Definition: A keg party at the end of the senior school year. The art of drinking large quantities of beer from casks or barrels containing beer. See: Class of ‘75.
Class of ‘75... Gold Standard of Senior Kegger Parties.