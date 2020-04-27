WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo and Iowa Irish Fest have teamed up with Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery to host a free hand sanitizer drive-up on May 1.
Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery has found a way to put its alcohol to good use and keep its staff fully employed. After handing out over 5,000 free bottles to the community, it realized the need was far greater than anyone could have anticipated.
The organizations will come together and set up in the Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., parking lot on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hand out free personal size bottles while supplies last.
Inundated with requests from businesses and organizations looking to purchase larger quantities, Cedar Ridge created 1 quart, 1 gallon and 5 gallon bulk size containers, with the goal in mind to get hand sanitizer into the hands of people that need it most. The bulk containers are available to purchase online at https://crwine.com/product-category/hand-sanitizer/.