Middle Cedar Watershed Management Authority (MCWMA) and the City of Vinton have begun the construction of a new wetland basin on the south side of town across the street from Karr Athletic Complex to address flooding concerns in the town.
“Vinton has a long history of flood issues, such as the flood in 2008,” Adam Rodenberg from Middle Cedar Watershed said. “The Cedar River and two tributary streams coming in from west and southwest of town contribute to flooding issues we hope to solve with this project.”
When completed, the retention basin will measure over three and a half acres, holding 10 feet of “normal” storage and 40 feet of water in its pool during a potential flooding event according to Rodenberg. This project has been in the works for two and half years and located between Highway 150 and Highway 218. Schrader Tiling & Terrain of Atkins is contracted for the work. The acquisition of the Braille School property by the City of Vinton allowed the contractor to move dirt and soil from the watershed project to the braille school property as they continue to develop lots.
“Quite a bit of material is being hauled off site currently to make the shape and dimensions of the design plan,” Rodenberg said. “The construction phase for this project is four or five weeks, depending on weather. We’re going to do a little bit of title diversions of some of the drainage for water quality benefits.”
There will be no cost of construction for taxpayers and the City of Vinton will be responsible for long term maintenance of the project.
“The City of Vinton purchased the property from the Corbett family,” Chris Ward, City Administrator said. “This is being used as a match for the grant that was awarded for the project. There has been talk having the trail go around the project and possibly tying it in with the new walking trail. However, this is still a work in progress right now.”
Rodenberg stated the project will add value to the nearby homeowners and should help prevent future flooding in the south part of the town, which has seen more recent development.
The Middle Cedar Watershed covers more than 1.5 million acres and 10 counties in east-central Iowa according to their website. Their bio further explains MCWMA was formed as a result of a “nearly $97 million grant awarded to the State of Iowa from the US Housing and Urban Development. The watershed mainly consists of agricultural lands, but also towns ranging from Traer to Waterloo to Cedar Rapids. For more information, check out middlecedarwma.com.