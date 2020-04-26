An 83-year-old Waucoma man is facing multiple felony charge for allegedly being a cog in more than one interstate scam.
Luverne David Moudry is charged with money laundering (Class D felony), first-degree theft (Class C felony), second-degree theft (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
According to court documents, Moudry took part in scams that cost a Maryland woman about $9,000 and a North Carolina woman $10,000.
A debit card in the Maryland woman’s name and a $10,000 check from the North Carolina woman had been mailed to Moudry’s apartment in Waucoma as part of the swindles.
The North Carolina case dates back to Nov. 15, 2017, when a financial advisor for the woman contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He said she had received a call that she won the lottery and she needed to send $10,000 to pay the taxes on the winnings. She mailed a check to Moudry’s address.
When a deputy contacted Moudry, he admitted to receiving and cashing the check, taking his cut and sending the cash to another address, according to the criminal complaint. He also said he had $12,000 in the bank from similar scams he did.
Moudry’s job was to receive the checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, and to cash them, take a cut and send cash to other addresses.
The sheriff’s office contacted the FBI, which about two years later in the fall of 2019 contacted the Sheriff’s Office and asked whether it would be pressing charges.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a credit union on Aug. 28, 2019, regarding one of its clients being scammed out of about $9,000. Moudry used the debit card in the woman’s name that was mailed to his address to make multiple ATM withdrawals totaling $3,500 that he sent off to another person and bought a $500 Amazon card, groceries, televisions and computers at Waverly stores, according to a criminal complaint.
Moudry admitted using the card and making the purchases.
The Sheriff’s office again contacted the FBI.
The complaints said Moudry may have health issues.
The court appointed Nathan Moonen to represent Moudry at the state’s expense because Moudry’s income was at or below 125% of the poverty guidelines.