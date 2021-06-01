One person was killed and four others injured following a wrong-way crash May 27 on U.S. Highway 218 near Janesville.
According to a preliminary accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Willie Walker, 36, of Waterloo, was southbound when it inexplicably crossed the center median into the northbound lanes at about 9:55 p.m. The SUV then collided with a northbound 2001 GMC Sierra, driven by Terry Dawes, 59, of Waterloo.
The collision caused the shutdown of the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours while the scene was being cleared.
Both drivers were injured as were three passengers in Walker’s vehicle. Walker was initially taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, while Dawes was transported to Waverly Health Center.
Also injured were Eric Bickerstaff, 25, of Waterloo, and Necmurie Cruz, 28, also of Waterloo. They were both taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital. The other passenger, Azra Ponjevic, 27, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Janesville Fire Department and first responders, along with the Waverly and Denver ambulance services.