One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday at the intersection of 250th Street and Midway Avenue northeast of Denver.
According to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to the accident in which Joshua Meinert, 32, of Waterloo, driving a Ford F-250, broadsided a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Emily Saathoff, 19, of Waverly.
Saathoff was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for her injuries by Denver Ambulance.
Meinert was cited for failure to yield the right of way, while Saathoff was charged with driving while license suspended and cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, Del’s Auto Repair and Rasmussen Towing.