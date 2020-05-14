DES MOINES – More than 500 Iowa students came from virtually everywhere across the state to compete in this year’s National History Day in Iowa state contest.
For the first time in its existence, the contest moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty-four students from 24 different Iowa communities took top honors during the state contest and advanced to the National History Day national contest where they will compete online in June for top honors.
The national contestants from Iowa includes 1- students from Nashua-Plainfield middle and high school, all students of Suzy Turner.
The students are Bryce Anderson, Megan Bottorff and Shara Ungs, who teamed up for a senior group exhibit, and Jayne Levi, who entered in the senior individual website category, all from N-P High School, and Callahan Levi, Kaley Marlette, Paige Franzen and Kadence Huck, alternates in junior group exhibit, Grace Dietz, alternate in junior individual exhibit, and Caleb Sinnwell, advancing in junior individual website, all from N-P Middle School.
“This year’s competition has been a tremendous challenge in light of the coronavirus, and we are proud of our student participants, their families and teachers for making the transition to the online format as smooth as possible,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “I encourage all Iowans to join me in congratulating these student historians and wishing our national qualifiers well as they move on to the next competition.”
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”
Students compete in a Junior Division (grades 6-8), Senior Division (grades 9-12), and a non-competitive Youth Division (grades 4-5). Students learn important literacy skills and how to conduct research using primary, secondary, community and statewide resources. Working individually or in groups of two to five, they develop the following attributes that are essential for future success:
• critical thinking and problem-solving skills
• research and reading skills
• oral and written communication skills
• presentation skills
• self-esteem and confidence
• a sense of responsibility for and involvement in the democratic process
More than half a million middle and high school students around the world participate in the program each year.
The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated since 1994 by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and is sponsored by State Historical Society, Inc.; Principal Financial Group; Bravo Greater Des Moines; Prairie Meadows and Luther College.
More information is available at iowaculture.gov.