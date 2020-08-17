Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of articles introducing the Waverly-Shell Rock community to its newest teachers. today, we meet Ashley Shipp, who will teach fifth- and sixth-grade mathematics and science at the middle school.
1. Tell us about yourself? (where you attended college/university, hobbies, etc.)
Shipp: I graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High school in 2001. I attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 2005 with majors in elementary and middle level education. I obtained my Master’s Degree in 2009 for Curriculum and Instruction. I love to read, garden, spend time with my family and bike in my spare time.
2. In what area do you teach?
Shipp: Fifth- and sixth-grade math and science
3. What is your favorite part of teaching?
Shipp: The best part of teaching is seeing students achieve things they didn’t believe they could do at first.
4. What attracted you to W-SR Schools?
Shipp: I graduated from W-SR and had wonderful teachers. I am excited to be able to give back to my community and teach at W-SR.
5. What are you most excited about for the 2020-21 academic year?
Shipp: I am excited to meet my students, watch them grow as learners and support them through these challenging times. I am also excited to work with a great team of teachers.
6. Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Shipp: I have always loved to learn and I enjoy being able to help others learn new skills.
7. What is your teaching philosophy?
Shipp: I believe all students can succeed and that we all need to work together as a class to help everyone succeed to the best of their ability.
8. Have you set up your room? If so or even if not, what are your plans for your room?
Shipp: I have been working on trying to set up my room with as much space between students as possible which is going to be so different for students. I am also putting up posters and pictures to make the room colorful and inviting.
9. Students have been out of school for quite some time now, how do you plan to help students readjust or refocus their attention to classroom/in-person learning? Along with that, have you created a plan to help your students with their mental and physical health?
Shipp: We are working as a team to plan for students to return. I will spend time at the start of the year getting to know students, going over routines and finding out from students what they need.
10. Is there anything else you would like to add?
[Shipp did not answer this question.]