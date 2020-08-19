Editor’s note: This is the second of a series of articles introducing the Waverly-Shell Rock community to its newest teachers. today, we meet Abbi Grapp, who will teach third grade at Margaretta Carey Elementary.
1. Could you please give a background of yourself? (where you attended college/university, hobbies, etc.)
Grapp: I graduated from Upper Iowa University in 2017 with my BA in Early Childhood Education + Special Education. I also have endorsements in Reading and English/Language Arts. I’m currently working towards my Master’s in Teacher Leadership/Instructional Coaching through Viterbo University. Prior to coming to W-SR, I taught third grade for the last two years at South Tama Elementary. I also coach high school volleyball at Hudson High School, and I am going on my 9th season there. My husband and I just got married in June, and we live in Waterloo with our sweet dogs. We enjoy spending time on the water fishing and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
2. In what area do you teach?
Grapp: I will be teaching third grade at Carey Elementary. I’m excited to continue teaching in a grade level that I love!
3. What is your favorite part of teaching?
Grapp: My favorite part of teaching is building relationships with my students. I want to know what they enjoy, what motivates them, and how I can best serve them while they are in my classroom. We spend so much time with each other throughout the school year that our classroom really does become like a family. It’s important to me that they know I care about them, and that I believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to.
4. What attracted you to W-SR Schools?
Grapp: My job search primarily started because I knew that finding a job closer to home would be the best decision for me and my family. I truly loved my time at STC, and it was really hard to leave especially considering how the school year ended due to COVID-19. W-SR was one of a few schools that was at the top of my list to apply at. I know a few people who work in the district in many different positions, and they all have nothing but great things to say about their experiences here. I know academically the district has some amazing supports and resources in place to help students be successful, and I’m thrilled that they have programs to help meet the social/emotional needs of students as well.
5. What are you most excited about for the 2020-21 academic year?
Grapp: We all know that school is going to look different this year, but I am most excited about providing some normalcy and routine for my students and myself.
6. Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Grapp: Heather Ferden: She was my kindergarten teacher, and I absolutely adored her when I was in her class. Adoring her when I was 5 turned into having so much respect for her when I was 18 (and beyond) spending my study hall volunteering in her third-grade class. I remember her love for us as her students, and I got to witness that again during my volunteer hours. She had the most creative ways to help us learn any subject, and she knew how to keep it fun in order to keep her students engaged. She is now retired, and I still reach out to her during teacher appreciation week every year to make sure she knows how much I appreciate the lasting impact she made on me.
7. What is your teaching philosophy?
Grapp: Relationships first, academics second. Students learn best from teachers they like and/or respect.
Focus on student strength areas and support their growth areas along the way.
8. Have you set up your room? If so or even if not, what are your plans for your room?
Grapp: I’ve been working on getting our classroom ready for a little while now, but it is still a work in progress. I’ve had to re-think my typical classroom set up due to safety measures that we need to have in place for students. Typically you would see many flexible seating choices and areas for group collaboration work. I’m still finding ways to incorporate these things in a safe manner, but I am definitely hopeful that we will be able to return to ‘normal’ school before the end of the year.
9. Students have been out of school for quite some time now, how do you plan to help students readjust or refocus their attention to classroom/in-person learning? Along with that, have you created a plan to help your students with their mental and physical health?
Grapp: With being new to the building myself, I am planning to give some responsibility to my students for them to teach me about what things at Carey look like. Allowing them to teach me will hopefully help them remember some of the building wide expectations that are normally in place. My focus the first few weeks are going to be on routines and expectations that way I am easing them back into the swing of things. As far as their mental and physical health, I am planning to implement some things into our morning meetings that focus on being mindful, thinking outside the box, and wellness. I’m hopeful to move some of our lessons outside to allow them to have a mask break, and we will also have an abundance of hand sanitizing and hand washing happening in our room.
10. Is there anything else you would like to add?
Grapp: I’m looking forward to meeting my colleagues, students, and their families in a few short weeks!