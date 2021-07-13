Ray “Bubba” Sorensen recently announced his way of concluding the Iowa Freedom Rock® Tour. With 97 out of 99 counties currently completed, Sorensen wanted a way to celebrate the end of this eight-year project. Sorensen plans to complete the last two of the 99 counties by end of August 2021.
The Sorensen’s originally decided to limit the Iowa Freedom Rock® Tour to one Freedom Rock® per county due to the fact they wanted to complete it in a timely fashion (the goal was in ten years). They knew if they did not limit it, they may be doing 3-4 Freedom Rocks® per county as they have had offers to do so and really wanted to see this project complete.
“When we first announced this project in 2013, we didn’t know how fast it would take off. We had multiple towns who wanted the Freedom Rock® in their county; this is a way for those who didn’t get it the first time, to get an official Freedom Rock® now if they would still like to.” Sorensen said.
Sorensen and his wife, Maria, also plan to donate part of the proceeds to a local Veterans charity with the online auction. “Our kids were just babies when we first ventured out on this 8-year journey across, Iowa,” Maria said. “They have literally grown up through this project and have even helped paint several of these [Freedom Rocks®] and we have met some amazing people along the way.”
Sorensen said he will host the online auction through the Freedom Rock® Facebook page beginning July 4-Nov. 11.
“We’re very thankful for all of the support we have received over the past eight years with this project, and we thought this would be a great way to celebrate the end of the Iowa Tour.” Sorensen said.
Sorensen is not commissioned for his work on the original Freedom Rock® in Menlo, Iowa but works as an independent mural artist on the Iowa Freedom Rock® Tour. Sorensen is only able to complete about 10 rocks per year, due to scheduling and weather and is currently booked into the end of the 2022 year. “I always say I have three goals with ‘The Freedom Rock® Tour’ and that is to honor America’s Veterans, promote Iowa tourism and provide for my family.”
Although the Iowa Freedom Rock® Tour is concluding, the Sorensen’s say they are anything from slowing down. “Currently we are starting to book into summer of 2023 with not only murals and other artwork but also with the 50 State Freedom Rock® Tour as well.” Sorensen said.
For a list of complete counties booked for the Tour and locations of already existing Freedom Rocks®, please visit www.thefreedomrock.com.
This is the Sorensen’s eighth year on the Freedom Rock® Tour across Iowa. This also marked the fourth year since Sorensen began the 50 State Freedom Rock® Tour with rocks already painted in Missouri and Wisconsin, Minnesota and Washington. Freedom Rocks® have been booked for the states of North Dakota, Nebraska, and Illinois.
For a link to the online auction, please visit: https://www.myminiauction.com/freedomrock100.
If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview, please contact Maria at 515-306-4290 or sorensenstudios@yahoo.com.