A 12-year-old girl was injured and taken to a hospital after being struck Friday night by an SUV near the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest.
According to a minimal accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, the girl was crossing the street at just before 7 p.m. when Eric Pruhs, 57, of Waverly, was southbound in a 2018 Honda CRV and struck her. The minor was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo by Waverly Ambulance for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.
It is Waverly Newspapers' policy not to identify minors in matters like this.
Dale’s Auto Service towed the Honda away. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Also assisting at the scene were the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Waverly Police Department.