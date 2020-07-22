In the aftermath of national and worldwide calls for racial justice, as well as the reported harassment of a Charles City baseball player at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field on June 27, Mayor Adam Hoffman called for the creation of a Human Equity and Diversity Task Force to address the issue.
On Monday, the Waverly City Council approved a resolution to do just that and tapped 16 community members to start it.
The members of the task force include Allison Banwart-Hales, Amber Blackledge, Shane Blackledge, Kris Brunkhorst, Romeo Djoumessi, Kay Ellwanger, Craig Hancock, Len Jentz, Amy Kangas, Kalyani Kannan, Will Kurtt, Heath Moore, Raj Patel, Ernesto Robles, Danielle Sharar and Kerri Wellman. Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore will be the council liaison, and City Administrator James Bronner will be the staff liaison and serve as temporary chairman.
Hoffman said the taskforce was a response to an August 2018 strategic planning report that the city needed to discuss diversity within Waverly. He also gave kudos to the EMBRACE group, which has been active toward that goal as a separate entity.
“We wanted to bring that forward and carry that mission on and enhance it,” Hoffman said. “The goal was to put the task force together.
“We need to be diverse and inclusive, and that starts with diverse and inclusive task force in its membership.”
The mayor said he reached out to several people who city government hadn’t heard much from in the past, introducing new voices.
“There were people who reached out to me and say, ‘Hey, I feel that you’re putting this task force together just to check a box,’” Hoffman said. “I know that there people out there in the community who want to be heard from.”
He received many references for members, including from Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell, and looked at opportunities to find wide varieties of cultures that could be represented — not just Black but from the Latinx community, those seeing U.S. citizenship, among others.
He added a few simply volunteered.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe wondered about the “check a box” comment, what kind of box they meant. Hoffman replied that there was a perception was that the city was only creating the group as an appeasement with no discernable goal.
“One of those tangible goals is actually to have a conversation to identify opportunities for improvement, in addition to what we already are doing,” he said. “I want us to have great working relationships with Wartburg (College), the school, all of our employers. They all bring something to the table.
“Just a wider variety than just a Black-and-white issue here. That’s what diversity and inclusion is, it’s all of those things.”
Rathe asked if the task force would determine the mission for any future commission or committee. Hoffman said they would work hand-in-hand with the council to develop any future grouping, as it would need to be approved by the council.
The mayor related that in a meeting with Wartburg College President Darrel Colson and Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth that the educational entities also have a stake in the outcome, even though they aren’t directly involved.
“They see this as not just the city, but it’s the entire community,” Hoffman said. “We’ve got the city, we’ve got Wartburg, we’ve got businesses, we’ve got the school district, and then we’ve got the community, which is everything. We’re taking a community approach to this whole thing.”
Rathe mentioned one possible outcome of the task force meetings was that a city commission might not be formed.
“It sounds like from the resolution that one goal of this task force is to craft a mission statement, identify opportunities for improvement, and then set goals to tell whether, I guess, a task force is effective,” Rathe said.
Hoffman said that the task force would look at other commissions to determine how best to form whatever entity that would result from their efforts. That would include size, member terms, breakdown of the membership and their mission.
“It’s kind of an open-ended situation, much like the ball diamonds task force was created,” he said. “The understanding that I got when that was formed was that, here’s the subject matter of ball diamonds, and the future of ball diamonds in Waverly. This was a conversation piece.
“The task force took it on with their leadership and figured out what’s feasible, what properties does the city own. They looked at various properties and decided on one. They worked on the development plan for it and kicked that around and made a recommendation to the council.”
He sees a similar process to that with the Human Equity and Diversity Task Force.
“I didn’t want to leave out any demographic into consideration into the bigger picture of what this might be, versus just a single focus point committee,” Hoffman continued.
The first meeting will be occur as determined by Hoffman, figuring out when each of the 16 members would be available.
Ward 1 Councilman wondered about the size of the task force.
“Was that something that you had in mind, or did you just keep adding people until you kind of ran out of space?” Birgen asked. “Did you want 10 people on this committee or 16 people?”
Hoffman didn’t have any minimums.
“I looked at opportunities where there was a fit for something,” he said. “If there was something that I wanted, like food insecurity or those types of things, I reached out to people I could put into that place.
“I had a couple of people who beat me to the punch and got a hold of me… I took that into consideration and built a long shortlist and then narrowed it down to the final list from there.”
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider expressed a desire, which was shared by Rathe, to have “specific goalposts” for the task force to achieve.
“I don’t know 100% of this task force, but the people I do know, I think something great could come out of this,” Schneider said. “It’s a great group of people. I’ll be excited to see what happens.”
Birgen wondered about whether the task force actually have people who are members of different subcommunities, like mentally ill, physically disabled and those who are food insecure.
“We have people who I figure serve as proxies for other things,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s somebody who’s confined to a wheelchair… We have people who work with people with disabilities, but I don’t know if we have individuals with those personal experiences.”
He added that it seems that the task force that is focusing on equity and diversity is more than half white, and he has concerns about that.
Beaufore said that is what the task force is going to bring forward: The lack of diversity in Waverly.
“This community is diverse in some ways and not in others,” she said. “This task force has come about to identify some of those gaps that we have in this community.
“Maybe there’s not enough representation, but this community is not as diverse as it could be, period. That’s what we need to work on.”
She added that the lack of diverse representation might be because some may be afraid to join this group because others might retaliate against them or their family.
“My husband has concerns, and I have concerns, even serving on a task force,” Beaufore said. “We are concerned that my children might feel the wrath of this because the community might step up and be nasty to me, because we’re not a diverse enough community.
“I’m going to step up.”
Schneider thought that this issue could divide the community, like transportation policy did before, during and after the reconstruction and reconfiguration of Bremer Avenue between 2016 and 2019.
“Let’s not let it do that,” he said.
Rathe said that one of the goals of the task force is also economic development.
“Most small, rural communities are growing because immigrants moved to those towns,” she said. “I think it’s very important not water down what came out of the strategic planning session as being meant by ‘diversity.’ We were not talking about people who might be discriminated against on the basis of height or weight or even socioeconomic status.
“All of those things are valid reasons at times people are looked down upon or treated differently, but really what came out of that strategic planning session is a need to be prepared and welcoming … for people of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.”