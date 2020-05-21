Last week, May 12-15, approximately 64 kids and adults teamed up with the City of Waverly staff and Waverly Trees Forever volunteers to plant 88 trees along Waverly’s streets, parks, and public spaces. This project was made possible by the City of Waverly being awarded a Trees for Kids Grant through the Iowa DNR.
Before planting, teams learned the positive environmental impacts and overall importance of trees, as well as, how to properly plant the trees.
The City of Waverly would like to thank everyone who volunteered for this project. Additional funding for the trees and supplies came from Trees Please (A Mid-American Energy grant), Waverly Utilities, and Waverly Trees Forever.