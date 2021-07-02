Two were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Cedar-Wapsi Road between Denver and Waterloo.
According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:12 p.m., Ronald Garceau, 85, of Oelwein, was driving westbound in a 2005 Toyota Scion on Cedar-Wapsi. He was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 63 when he went into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Flete Gray, 69, of Maplewood, Minnesota.
After the collision, the Scion spun several times, and the truck veered southeast through the median, causing it to flip and come to rest on its top in the northbound lanes.
Garceau and a passenger in the Silverado, Patricia Hartman-Gray, 64, of Maplewood, were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital by Denver Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Garceau was cited for failure to yield the right of way at the intersection. The Iowa State Patrol also was on scene.