A Des Moines man has died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday at the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and County Road V-56 approximately 3 miles east of Readlyn.
According to a press release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Martin, 75, of Des Moines, was southbound on V-56 in a minivan when he ran the stop sign at Highway 3. Meanwhile, Silvestre Alonzo, 49, and Walter Hernandez, 33, both of Oelwein, were westbound in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when Martin’s vehicle pulled in front of them, causing the collision.
Alonzo and Hernandez were taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries. Martin had to be extricated from his vehicle before being airlifted to UnityPoint Healthcare — Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, where he later died from his injuries.
Assisting Bremer County deputies on scene were the Oran and Readlyn fire departments, Sumner and Fairbank ambulance services, AirCare and the Iowa State patrol.