Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cedar-Wapsi Road and U.S. Highway 63 between Denver and Waterloo.
According to a press release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, a red Chrysler sedan and silver Honda sedan collided with each other at the junction at about 11:13 a.m.
Robert Buchholz, 84, of Readlyn, and a juvenile female from Cedar Falls were both transported by ambulances to UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. No citations have yet been filed.