Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the board’s public hearings on May 10.
In two consecutive hearings on Monday, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors overturned two recommendations for denials of the county’s Building and Zoning Commission and voted to approve on first reading the rezoning of two pieces of agricultural land. (Watch the hearing on the newspaper’s Facebook page.)
In a packed conference room on the first floor of the courthouse, the supervisors heard passionate arguments, mostly from neighbors in opposition, with the speakers all wearing masks.
But when it came down to the bottom line, the supervisors voted like this:
They were unanimous in approving, on first reading, the rezoning of 6.5 acres of the Ronald and Janice Kriener property off of U.S. Highway 218 south, to allow for an expansion of Ramker Mini Storage.
In the second hearing, which followed without interruption, the supervisors voted 2-1, with Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil in agreement and the chair, Ken Kammeyer, in opposition. In this project, developer J.D. Francis seeks to build 16 homes on a land he owns, but the property must be rezoned from A1 agricultural to A2 residential in order for the project to be greenlighted.
Francis attempted this 15 years ago and fought legal battles, including in federal court and before the Iowa Supreme Court with one overarching message coming from all legal venues, which, in essence boils down to this — it is up to the board of supervisors to make the decision.
Both projects will go to a second hearing at 10 a.m. on May 17 at the same location.
In a statement that appeared to guide his vote in both hearings, before he cast his approval for the housing development project, Hildebrandt said that economic development in Bremer County is a priority.
“Many of us would love to have the problem we have here,” Hildebrandt said. “Growth is what keeps counties and cities flourishing. And you guys are really lucky to have that growth around here. Unfortunately where I live there’s not a lot of growth.”
Kriener 6.5-acre rezoning
In the Kriener rezoning, formally known as Ordinance No. 21-04, neighboring businesses expressed concern about the scope of the proposed storage unit expansion, about the infrastructure and about the future of that area.
Allison Longnecker, one of the co-owners of a wedding venue called The Hidden Acre, said when she and her partners bought the land a year ago, they did not expect to see other development around them. She added that had she and the other partners known about the fact that the land around them is for sale, they would have planned and built accordingly, perhaps even considered buying the awkward triangular piece of land behind the venue and used it for parking.
She reiterated she supports growing businesses and would like to see development in the area.
“He didn’t tell us and the other neighbors what’s going on,” she told Waverly Newspapers after the meeting, summing up the points she made at the hearing.
Supervisor Hildebrandt made a similar comment, telling Kriener that he could have done a better job of informing his neighbors, and in a moment of humility and grace, Kriener, and then Scott Ramker, the owner the storage facility, conceded the point.
Ramker said he had approached Kriener when he realized his business was poised for expansion.
Another businessman, John Campbell, of J&J Marine Sales and Services, also expressed concerns about how the contemplated development was going to box his business in.
But as the discussion progressed, and as Kriener reiterated that he wanted to get along with the neighbors, the objections appeared to fade, and a conversation appeared to have been started outside of public view.
For Longnecker, who, along with co-owner Lori Larsen, has 60 weddings booked for the state-of-the-art, 12,000-square-foot facility over the next couple of years, one concern remains — the uncertainty of future developments when Kriener eventually decides to sell his land. Longnecker worried that in that scenario, the view of the surrounding area, which is an important piece of the venue’s appeal to prospective brides, might be marred.
“We are going to be in the same situation,” she said.
She reiterated she is supportive of business growth.
“At what point do we say we are concerned?” she asked rhetorically.