Challengingly, the coronavirus has been by far the most impactful story of the past year.
The virus wreaked havoc on how we live and how we die, but it sharpened the focus of what we live for.
In warping our daily routines, it robbed us of experiences we relished but took for granted. Simple celebrations all of a sudden became unreachable luxuries, at least not in the way we had known them. Here’s a basic list of what we forfeited this year in traditional terms: family gatherings, high school graduations, hanging out with friends, singing with the church choir, attending the Shell Rock Spring Swing Show, learning in a “typical” classroom environment, patronizing our favorite restaurants and bars, playing and watching our favorite sports, visiting with our grandparents, and indulging in travel.
The virus took a massive toll on communities, on their foundational pillars, like local businesses, schools, churches, hospitals and banks, among others.
It also pushed us to the limit individually.
Perhaps most palpably, it struck at the intimacy of our shared humanity, compelling us to endure various levels of physical and mental isolation, and forcing moments of deep reflection and reckoning.
It tested our mettle on so many levels and our adaptability became a measure of our survivability.
Divided physically, we united in spirit and strength. We came together as a community in ways we couldn’t have expected. We found ways to make life work, albeit in a socially distant manner, wearing facial coverings.
In Waverly and the surrounding communities, we learned and taught, went to school; held council meetings, elections, court proceedings, graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020; welcomed the Easter Bunny to town and later, Santa Claus; decorated veterans graves for Memorial Day and showed gratitude to servicemen and women on Veteran’s Day with a dinner and a scaled down event rather than the well-attended programs. All the while our nurses and doctors stood firmly on the front lines, as did our first responders, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
Our local banks helped business owners channel the federal funds to keep the local businesses a float. Our elementary students wrote cards to seniors at Bartels and our middle-schoolers did a walk-by parade to cheer up the elderly in time for Christmas with their inexhaustible energy and their very presence.
As a community, we turned to grace and charity to overcome the toughest moments. On top of the financial losses, many families lost friends and family members in the battle. That void left by loved ones will never be filled.
But we didn’t just survive, we pushed through, making strides in our respective fields, learning to be more adaptable, more agile, and yes, more self-reliant.
The omnipresence of the virus also spurred the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation, and revealed the power and the resilience of our nature as a community.
One way that resilience materialized is in the concerted efforts of science to find a vaccine in just months, compressing time for the benefit of humanity, a first in history.
With the first phase of vaccinations now underway, we see the light at the end of the tunnel.
It was a rough ride this year, but we pushed through it as one community!
We graduated from 2020!
And that togetherness that we exhibited in the toughest of times gives me so much hope for 2021!