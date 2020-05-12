The reconstruction of 20th Street NW adjacent to Bartels is scheduled to begin on or shortly after Monday, May 18.
When the road-closure barricades are in place, this road will be totally closed to through traffic. This project will take about 3 months to complete.
The detour route will use 20th Street Northwest and 12th Street Northwest as shown on the detour map.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please call Public Works Administration at 319-352-9065 or email Public Works Director/City Engineer Mike Cherry at mike@ci.waverly.ia.us.