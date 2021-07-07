Shell Rock’s Independence Day parade returned to Cherry Street on Saturday with red, white and blue enthusiasm lining the route.
It was an especially precious moment of togetherness after last year’s celebration was canceled because of the pandemic, along with many public events.
On Saturday, July 3, Poppy Jensen, 86, got up early to park in her favorite spot so she can watch the parade from her car.
“I love parades,” she told me.
Ron Schaefer, a retired mailman, stopped by to chat with her briefly.
“So good to see you,” he kept saying. “What a gorgeous day!”
Like many onlookers, the retired nurse had spent last year in isolation and was looking forward to enjoying the floats and the bands.
At the head of the parade, Deputy Steven Martin gave the go-ahead after a musician played the national anthem at the back of a truck.
Nearby, twins Ariella and Abel Gienau, just 4 months old, drifted in and out of naps strapped in their carriers, resting close to their mother Jade’s feet. They were among the youngest babies that day, but the youngest, born on May 27, I met later towards the end of the route. His name was Wyatt Klinghammer, and his mom, dressed in patriotic colors, was glad to try her sunglasses on him for a photo op.
After the deputy started the squad car, two veterans carried the colors, and behind them, the local Boy Scout troop walked the Shell Rock sign in lockstep.
Among the local celebrities in the procession Bremer County Beef Queen Sydney Matthias, Princess Carley Steiert and Junior Princess Madison Hinrichs; along with Little Miss Shell Rock Ellis Moore, Little Mr. Shell Rock Carver Schaedig and Miss Shell Rock Emma Munson.
As in previous parades, young kids and toddlers competed — occasionally with adults — to pick up candy thrown at them from the floats.
And families, long separated by the pandemic, were enjoying each other’s company.
Alex Dickens, of Shell Rock, had found a creative way to collect candy — by crafting a baglike device with a target, so that candy-throwers could practice their aim.
The staples of the parade — the Greater Waverly Municipal Band, the Spring Swing Show float, the veterans trucks, the cheerleaders, the dance team, fire engines, the tractors, the antique cars, the FFA, dairy, beef and pork princesses, politicians, the horse riders — and of course the candy and the refreshing squirts from the fire hoses and the sirens — were all back.
Enthused as they were that the parade had returned to town, many noted that there were fewer floats than usual. In years past, it takes over an hour to watch the parade, but this time, it took closer to 45 minutes.
However, the parade showed that the community was back in business after a year of hardship on all fronts.
“I like parades,” said Jensen, the retired nurse. “They are very entertaining. I’m used to being in the crowds, being in the parades and the dances, where cheer and laughter and happiness — it’s all so true, and I see people at their best.
“And that’s the Fourth of July.”