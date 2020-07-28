Wartburg College awarded dipolomas to 276 students during a virtual Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 24.
Those receiving diplomas include:
Nina Adam, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Adam Jillo & Jane Adam.
Aubry Bienemann, of Plainfield, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. She is the daughter of Daniel Bienemann and Wendy Bienemann.
Emily Bingham, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and German Studies. She is the daughter of Dr. John M. Zelle & Dr. Elizabeth R. Bingham.
Karlee Boyle, of Janesville, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish. She is the daughter of Don & Julie Boyle.
Hannah Calease Fox, of Waverly, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Journalism and Communication. She is the daughter of David D. & Cheryl A. Fox.
Zoey Campbell, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Shane & Kari Campbell.
Kimberly Cespedes Torres, of Waverly, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Public Health. She is the daughter of Ana Patricia Quesada and Juan Cespedes.
Cameron Corday, of Denver, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry. He is the son of Christopher & Tracy Corday.
Courtney Dinsdale, of Fairbank, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She is the daughter of Kevin Dinsdale and Lon Reiher & Christine Wescott.
Noah Dodd, of Janesville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion. He is the son of Tracy & Marissa Dodd.
Tanner Duffy, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Spanish. He is the son of Ted & Sue Duffy.
Jason Fisher, of Nashua, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. He is the son of Kevin & Gail Zwanziger.
Natalie Fober, of Denver, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Neuroscience. She is the daughter of Mark D. & Jackie L. Fober.
Bailey Klamfoth, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. She is the daughter of Dr. David E. & Audrey M. Klamfoth.
Angela Kragness, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health. .
Paige Marsh, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She is the daughter of Daniel D. & Sara R. Marsh.
Emily McCalla, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Journalism and Communication. She is the daughter of Bradley M. & Janelle J. McCalla.
Camry Moore, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. He is the son of Heath F. Moore & Heather Huffman.
Anna Mugan, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design. She is the daughter of Paul R. & Elizabeth K. Mugan.
Sanah Munir, of Waverly, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and psychology. She is the daughter of Dr. Syed Sikander & Dr. Shaheen S. Munir.
Angeline Neo, of Waverly, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Art and Graphic Design. She is the daughter of Boon Kheng Neo & Yeak Yong Liew.
Nathan Platte, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science. He is the son of Mark A. & Krista K. Platte.
Hailey Schmitz, of Plainfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience. She is the daughter of Thomas D. & Paula M. Geise.
Connor Schult, of Fredericksburg, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science. He is the son of Lonnie R. & Susan M. Schult.
Elissa Shipp, of Waverly, graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education in Music Education. She is the daughter of Lesley McInroy.
Patricia ten Hoeve, of Waverly, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Robert M. & Jennifer J. Whitney.
Jennifer Wiley, of Denver, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Nick & Lori Wiley.
Devon Poppen, of Allison, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science & Studies. He is the son of Dwight & Carrie A. Poppen.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.