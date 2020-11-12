WAVERLY – From the time she was 8 years old, Kenzie Roling had her eyes locked on the University of Iowa.
Despite being so young, Roling continued to evaluate her options over the next few years. But she was never able to shake Iowa from her mind.
Roling’s childhood dream came to fruition Wednesday when the Waverly-Shell Rock senior signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Hawkeyes beginning this next fall.
“I’m super excited and eager to go to Iowa,” said Roling, “but I’m also excited to finish my high school soccer season, hopefully.”
Because COVID-19 forced the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to cancel the spring soccer season, Roling missed out on her junior campaign. But her prep career has been nothing short of stellar. As a sophomore in 2018-19, Roling netted 38 goals, which was tied for third in the state. She also was second in both shots and shots on goal, while her 84 points were fourth in the state. As a freshman in 2017-18, Roling posted 30 goals.
“Kenzie’s been such an impact player for our program over the course of the last two years,” Go-Hawks head coach Lauren Greiner said. “Kenzie is just such a workhorse, and she leads by example. You can see her passion and love for the game in everything that she does. But that passion and that work ethic has definitely set her apart from others, and I’m excited for her at the next level. I think she’s going to experience a lot of success.”
Roling, who is undecided on a major, looked at a couple of other schools, including Minnesota and Drake. In the end, she said, Iowa had everything “right.”
“I couldn’t find anything I didn’t like,” she said. “I love the coaching staff, the team is very friendly, the overall environment. I love the urban campus.”
When Bailey Roybal contacted South Dakota State University assistant wrestling coach Cody Caldwell for the first time during his sophomore campaign, both coach and grappler formed an instant bond.
They shared a lot in common, obviously. Caldwell is a W-SR graduate and was a four-year starter and team captain at the University of Northern Iowa.
SDSU was the only school to offer Roybal a scholarship, and the W-SR standout couldn’t turn down an opportunity to wrestle for a Division I program.
Roybal signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Jackrabbits on Wednesday.
“It’s a pretty exciting day,” Roybal said. “I woke up all excited. I was jacked.”
Roybal’s work ethic speaks for itself. He won the Class 3A 113-pound state championship last season and posted a record of 43-1. Over the last two seasons, Roybal is 91-6 for the Go-Hawks.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a harder-working kid than Bailey Roybal,” Go-Hawks head wrestling coach Eric Whitcome said. “His motor is a million miles an hour all the time. He goes. It’s fun to watch as a coach and, at the same time, those kinds of kids, you don’t get those all the time. His work ethic has gotten him where he’s at.
“Super proud of him. Just a super great kid, personally, socially, academically. He’s got the whole package of just being a great individual.”
Roybal said he plans to major in exercise science.
Abbie Draper had offers from Nebraska-Omaha and Colgate to continue her basketball career. Yet the W-SR standout signed a letter of intent with Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday.
“I’m really excited about the next step in my life,” Draper said. “I’m really thankful for all the opportunities I got to be able to get to where I am today, and I’m so thankful for all my coaches along the way and my family, especially, and all the support I’ve had.”
A 6-foot-1 forward, Draper has had an impressive career for the Go-Hawks. As a junior last season, Draper averaged 17.8 points and 7.65 rebounds per game. She also shot 57% from the floor and blocked 52 shots en route to earned first team all-Northeast Iowa Conference and first team Class 4A all-state honors.
“Abbie’s a unique talent because she’s 6-1, but she has guard skills and she can score around the rim,” W-SR girls basketball head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “Defensively, she’s a really, really good shot blocker. She brings a lot of different things to our team, but the biggest thing is at our level right now, she’s a match-up problem. She can score on the perimeter, she can score off the dribble and she can score on the block, and that creates a lot of issues. I think that’s what Bradley looks at, a potential (No.) 4 player for them, who can do a lot of different things.”
Draper said she is undecided on a major.