Three vehicles were stolen from Waverly owners over the weekend, and one was involved in a crash in the Des Moines area.
A 2020 Subaru, which was reported missing at 6 a.m. Monday from a Waverly residence, was the vehicle involved in the crash, according to Waverly Police Capt. Jason Leonard.
Around 7:20 a.m. an Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer located the vehicle, and attempted to stop it, leading to a pursuit east of Des Moines on Interstate 80, and then southbound on U.S. Highway 65, according Sgt. Alex Dinkla, an Iowa State Patrol public information officer.
The Iowa State Patrol stopped the pursuit around Carlisle because of the “volume of traffic and numerous safety concerns,” according to a press release issued by the department.
At 7:44 a.m. the Norwalk Police department responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash. The driver, 15, and the passengers, both 16, all males, were taken into custody in Polk County.
In Waverly over the weekend, a red pickup truck, also reported missing, was found a block away from the crashed Subaru, Leonard, the WPD captain, said.
A third car, a 2009 Chrysler Town Car, also reported missing from Waverly over the weekend, was found in Marion.
Leonard said he does not recall having three vehicles stolen from town in one weekend.
“I know we’ve had vehicles stolen, but not three at one time,” he said.
He added that the juveniles will most likely be charged with theft by the Waverly Police Department.
He cautioned the community to be vigilant.
“Keep your vehicle doors locked, deny easy access to any residence or vehicle that you have,” he said. “It cuts down on the opportunity for kids like this to capitalize on.”