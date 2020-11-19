WAVERLY – Three Wartburg College wrestlers earned medals at the United World Wrestling Junior and under-23 nationals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, last weekend.
Sophomore Eli Pannell took third in Greco-Roman at 130 kilograms, earning victories over Justin Ramos of San Francisco WC, James Hustoles (unattached), and Casplan Grabowski of Arkansas RTC. Additionally, Wartburg freshman Matthew Doyle of Independence placed sixth in the Greco-Roman 72 kilogram bracket.
Senior Kobe Woods paced the Knights in the under-23 Freestyle, taking fourth at 97 kilograms with wins over Duncan Lee (unattached), Michael Loyola (unattached) and Ryan Vasbinder (unattached).
The competition featured 16 Wartburg wrestlers.
Wartburg was ranked first in the initial release of the 2020-21 Division III FloWrestling team rankings, totaling 62 points to sit atop the Top-25 preseason poll. T
he start of the 2020-21 wrestling season is to be determined.