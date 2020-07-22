The Bremer County Fair for 2020 has been cancelled, but the members of the county’s 4-H clubs and FFA chapters will still show off their projects, with those shows closed to the public.
The virtual shows began July 16 with communications and clothing competitions going through the Extension office in Tripoli. It continued Tuesday with the field crop judging. Non-livestock judging will be Saturday starting at 8 a.m., with project drop-offs staggered on Thursday and Friday.
The first of the livestock shows will take place Sunday, with the swine show beginning at 9 a.m. in the show arena, with a check-in and weigh-in from 6-8 a.m. The rabbit show will be 4 p.m. in the Dairy Barn, also on Sunday.
Monday’s activities include a dog show at 8 a.m. in the grass area of Memorial Park, using the east parking lot only, with the goat show happening at the same time in the show arena. The pet show will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Log Cabin.
On Tuesday, the horse show begins at 9 a.m. in the grass area, and then the sheep show starts at 4 p.m. in the arena. The poultry show will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Dairy Barn, with the beef show starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in the arena, and the week wraps at 10 a.m. Friday with the dairy show.
Iowa State University gave guidance to its extension offices to conduct the “show-and-go” events. For exhibition buildings, those include having drop offs outside of the building, keeping doors open, limiting occupancy to a capacity that would allow social distancing, have staff wear face coverings and encourage volunteers, participants and families to do the same, and utilize safe distance signage.
For livestock events, Iowa State suggests that only one family member be out of the vehicle for check-in and weigh-in at a time. Class sizes should also be adjusted to allow proper distancing and limit the time each breed of animal stays on site.
Exhibitors are suggested to read the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Considerations for Animal Activities at Fairs, Shows and Other Events at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/animals/events-animals-activities.html.
Waverly Newspapers plans to livestream the shows through either our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/waverlynewspapers, or our website, www.waverlynewspapers.com.