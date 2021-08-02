Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and County Road C-33.
According to a news release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Duane Flynn, of Clarksville, was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on C-33 and failed to stop at a stop sign before proceeding across Highway 63. Meanwhile, Katelyn Bartels, of Fredericksburg, was southbound driving a 1995 Ford Ranger and struck the Fusion.
Both drivers, as well as two additional passengers, were transported to local hospitals, with at least one taken by helicopter. The other passengers’ names and the conditions of all four are not being released at this time. The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Tripoli police, fire and ambulance, Denver ambulance, Frederika first responders, AirCare and Del’s Auto Repair.