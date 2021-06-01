Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly Historical Preservation Commission held an open house and awards ceremony May 22 in South Riverside Park to celebrate the opening of the Farmers Exchange Building as a new shelter and give out three awards.

Scott and Linda Kollenkark, the staff at Crosspoint Church and the owners of 4 Queen Dairy Cream received historic preservation honors from the commission.

The Kollenkarks received a certificate honoring them for the upkeep on their historic home, while 4 Queens and Crosspoint were added to the city’s historic register. The ice cream shop restored the former Rock Island Railroad Depot, while the church renovated the former Waverly-Shell Rock Junior High building, which was originally Waverly High School.

