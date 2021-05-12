The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) is pleased to announce the awarding of a Waverly Historic Register designation to 4 Queens Dairy Cream.
4 Queens is located in the former Rock Island Depot, built at 109 First St. SW. The Waverly Historic Register recognizes properties or sites in the community that are significant in terms of history or architecture and which are associated with events that have made contribution to the broad patterns of Waverly history.
As a 2021 recipient of the WHPC Award, 4 Queens will be recognized during an official ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, to be held at the Farmers Exchange Building in South Riverside Park. This outdoor event will take place as part of festivities commemorating National Preservation Month. Further information about this celebration can be found on the Chamber of Commerce calendar and Waverly Historic Preservation Commission website.
The corner of First Street Southwest has long played an important role in commerce in Waverly. It was originally the site of Edward Knott & Co., a livery stable and importer of horses from England and France. After the Knott building was destroyed by fire in May 1904, the Rock Island Railroad purchased the land in order to build a new passenger depot.
On July 3, 1910, the Rock Island Depot officially opened. The Spanish Mission-style building is architecturally unique, as it was only the second in the nation at that time to be constructed with a patented process that created a fireproof structure consisting of steel pipes, concrete and wire mesh.
Due to increased transit via roads and highways, rail passenger and freight traffic began to decline in the early 1930s, and over the next 20-plus years capacity gradually diminished until the depot was closed in 1959.
Since then, the building has been occupied by a number of local businesses, including most recently, Laundry Depot and Quality Cleaners. After a 2017 fire destroyed an addition to the structure that was not original to the train station portion, the remaining historic structure was purchased and restored by Mark Nagle, owner of 4 Queens.
Photos and more information from the WHPC about the Rock Island Depot are available at: www.waverlyia.com/waverlyhistoricregister.