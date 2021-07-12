A discussion of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest intersection is on the radar of Waverly’s City Council after a recent accident there sent a 12-year-old to the hospital.
Council members Heather Beaufore and Matt Schneider asked that the issue be placed on the agenda, and Mayor Adam Hoffman said that is just the beginning of a conversation on pedestrian safety in that stretch.
“It’s a conglomeration of issues, and it takes a conglomeration of responsibility to address the concern for the problems,” Hoffman said.
As it currently stands, between West Bremer Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest, the following traffic-related control spots were clearly visible on Monday afternoon: going south along the stretch, the most visible spot is the traffic lights and cross signals at the intersection between Fourth Street and West Bremer, where the white paint on the road is visibly faded; further south along Fourth Street there is a warning sign anticipating the crosswalk on Fifth Avenue; and lastly, there is the button-activated crossing signal on Fifth Avenue, with white markings on the road. This is a busy intersection and for the most part the flashing lights elicit compliance from the motorists. On Monday afternoon, an adult and several kids with bikes crossed Fourth Street safely, but earlier a driver kept on going as an adult pedestrian was halfway across the street.
The signal was installed in 2011 to service pedestrians heading to Memorial Park and the Waverly Municipal Pool, according to Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry.
The intersection with Seventh Avenue, where the accident happened, is not marked as a crossing, but, as Mayor Hoffman said in a public post on his Facebook page, it is a busy one.
“This intersection has served as a pedestrian thoroughfare for a long time, especially when the pool is open, when the Bremer County Fair and Waverly Heritage Days is on because of the break in the fence that allows easy access,” he wrote. “It was only a matter of time before this type of event would happen and that time came on June 25, 2021.”
Police Chief Rich Pursell said that on that stretch of the street, which he said is a joint responsibility of the DOT and the city, the Seventh Avenue intersection is the “third busiest” after Fifth and Second avenues.
He added that the city’s guidance is to have crossings no closer than two blocks apart, so a crossing on Seventh Avenue, as well as on Second Avenue “would fall in that guidance.”
“It would make sense to see these evenly apart,” he said.
Cherry said that in the 24 years he has been on the job, he has never heard a concern about Seventh Avenue.
“I have no recollection of that being raised as a concern,” he said.
He added that the city is wrapping up a comprehensive study, in which data for multiple locations was gathered. For the Fourth Street Southwest stretch, he said, the data points, reviewed and approved by the council are: Bremer, Second, Fifth , and Eighth avenues.
Cherry added:
“Any time there is a serious personal injury accident, everyone is concerned and city staff tries to understand the cause. There is a discussion among city staff about what was involved and why did it happen.”
Chief Pursell said that the accident investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, he noted that he encourages pedestrians to look for a lighted or controlled crossing before they attempt to cross.
“I still see the benefit for having something there,” he said. “Anything we can do to bring awareness to the need for pedestrian safety in this community will be well received by the police department and the City of Waverly.”
Hoffman, in a public Facebook post over the weekend, urged his followers to “implore you City Council and the Iowa Department of Transportation to take necessary and prudent action”:
“To me, the petition and the study is the one single incident of this magnitude that has happened, which should be more than enough to see action,” he wrote. “This wasn’t a ‘close call.’ This was a youngster that was struck by a vehicle in front of her family’s business that may have been prevented had we had rapid flash beacons and signage to make this an official crosswalk.”
Waverly Newspapers asked the police department for data on accidents on Fourth Street, but that information was not available immediately. It will be included in later reporting.
In an interview with the paper on Monday, Hoffman added:
“Too often, we want to focus on where the blame should go and usually, the solution is tied to where that blame rests,” he said.
He said he expects the council on Monday to accomplish this:
“Begin a conversation; it also shows our support for one of our own — this is a serious matter and deserves attention. Too often public officials have a discussion to pacify emotions, I don’t agree with that, we should have an honest discussion beyond the significance of what has happened.”