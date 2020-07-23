Phase 3 work on Fourth Street Southwest, between Third Avenue Southwest and Seventh Avenue Southwest, is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, 2020.
The Phase 3 total road closure will affect all adjacent side streets, alleys and sidewalk crossings. In addition to pavement removal, work on replacement of the drainage culvert near the bowling alley will begin. The road closure for the Phase 3 work will likely continue into early November.
The Phase 2 paving is scheduled to be sufficiently completed on Monday, July 27 to allow vehicle access to Burger King and Hoppy's Auto Parts from the south end of Fourth Street Southwest. However, there may still be sporadic utility work and construction activity near the Eighth Avenue Southwest intersection for another couple of weeks.
If you have questions, please call Public Works Administration at 319-352-9065.