Luke Shover took his time weighing his options.
Opportunities to further his baseball career at Luther College in Decorah and Simpson College in Indianola were on the table.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior chose the latter and signed a letter of intent in early-May. He had some help from a few former W-SR teammates now playing for Simpson. When Shover was a freshman, he looked up to former W-SR standouts Ryan Willis, Luke Willis and Brady Leonard – all three now juniors for Simpson.
“They were really good senior leaders to me, and they’ve told me only positive things about Simpson,” Shover said. “That was also a driver. … I know if they enjoy it, I will as well.”
Shover started 12 games for the Go-Hawks as a junior last summer. He registered 50 putouts, posted 15 assists and threw out six of 12 base runners to help the Go-Hawks to a 13-7 overall record.
Research and internship opportunities around the Des Moines area also drew Shover to Simpson. He plans on studying biochemistry with hopes of going to dental school in the future.
“Simpson was my first college choice, and it’s my final as well,” he said. “And that was exciting. I felt really comfortable with Simpson the whole time.”
Ethyn Chesnut has been a constant stalwart on W-SR’s cross-country and track and field teams over his prep career.
Yet he wasn’t sure he wanted to continue running in college.
But the W-SR senior signed a letter of intent to run cross-country and track at Central College in Pella in early-May.
“I didn’t really know much about this,” Chesnet said of running collegiately. “It’s kind of a new concept to me.”
Chesnut said he first started running when he was in fourth grade, and his interest in it continued to grow over the years.
“It’s feeling pretty weird knowing that I’m going off to college so many years of being in high school,” said Chesnut, who plans on studying chemistry. “Kind of excited to move on to that next chapter in life.”
Ryan Kurtt’s senior bowling season was anything but smooth.
For starters, the Go-Hawks were forced to practice in New Hampton and because the Waverly Bowl Inn remained closed without an owner, and they never had a true home dual. Then, in late-January, the Go-Hawks were forced to pause their season due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. Their final two regular-season duals were postponed.
W-SR finished the season 6-2.
Come early-May, Kurtt, one of five seniors on the squad, signed a letter of intent with the Hawkeye Community College RedTails to continue his bowling career.
“I honestly didn’t think I would be able to get to this point, but we worked through it,” Kurtt said. “I feel like that bettered me and our team, and we were able to travel and still perform at a pretty good level.”
Kurtt threw a high game of 286 and posted a high series of 491 this season.
He plans on going into the engineering field in the future.
When Caleb Burks visited Buena Vista University’s campus for the first time, he was hooked.
Burks made his decision final when he signed a letter of intent with the Storm Lake institution in early-May.
“The campus was nice,” he said. “That was important to me. I mean, I’m going to be living there for four years. I wanted to be somewhere I really liked and a scene I’m really comfortable in. And then obviously the program, the guys, the basketball program. They were super nice, everybody was super accommodating with the coaches and everything. It was really nice.”
A first-team All-Northeast Iowa Conference selection this past season, Burks led the Go-Hawks in scoring (12.4 points per game), rebounds (8.7 rpg) and blocks (4.9 bpg).
He also had interest from Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids and Simpson College.
Burks plans on studying graphic design in college, and is looking forward to the future.
“I’m really excited to move on and go to college and really get that experience,” he said. “It sounds like it’s going to be fun. It’s a good group of guys, and I’m really excited to get my major out of the way.”
Payton Kipp was nervous for his signing day.
Once he signed his letter of intent with Mount Mercy University in mid-May, those nerves went away pretty quickly.
“I’ve been stressing a lot about finding which college I need to go to, so realizing this is where I wanted to go and getting this over with is a stress relieve and I can focus on having a fun summer now before I go to college,” he said.
A senior forward for the Go-Hawks, Kipp attended a college showcase and drew the interest of Mount Mercy’s coaching staff. A connection was made, a relationship followed, and a recruit was locked in later on.
Kipp played in all 19 matches for the Go-Hawks this season and scored three goals, assisted on three others and totaled 14 shots on goal. He helped the Go-Hawks go 13-7 overall and reach the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Kipp is undecided on his major at this time, and he looks forward to the future.
“I had a really strong connection with the coach,” he said. “And just looking at the campus, the thing that really just drew me (in) was that it’s still far away from home but yet still close enough that I can come back when I want to.”