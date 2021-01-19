WAVERLY – Five Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers placed first in their respective weight classes at the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout on Saturday in Bettendorf.
Senior Bailey Roybal (120 pounds), sophomore Ryder Block (132), junior Aiden Riggins (152), sophomore McCrae Hagarty (182) and sophomore Jake Walker (195) each won individual titles for the Go-Hawks.
Roybal, who is No. 1 in Class 3A (The Predicament), posted a pair of falls and a 15-0 tech fall over Waukee’s Elijah Hofbauer in the first-place match. Block, who also is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, recorded two falls and a 5-2 decision over No. 7-ranked Thurman Christensen of Waukee in the 132 final.
Riggins, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A and recently upset No. 1-ranked Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny, posted a first-period fall, a major decision and a tech fall in his first-place match against Waukee’s Colin Driscoll.
Ranked second in Class 3A, Hagarty scored a 4-3 decision over No. 1-ranked Class 3A Griffin Gammell of Waukee in the 182 final. Hagarty also recorded a 49-second fall in the quarterfinal round, as well as an 8-2 decision in the semifinals.
Jake Walker, who is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, tallied a first-period fall and a 9-3 decision in the 195 first-place bout.
Freshman Braxten Westendorf (113), junior Carter Fecht (126) and senior Luke Walker (220) placed second. Freshman Zane Behrends (106), sophomore Dylan Stockdale (132), junior Cayden Langreck (138) and junior Layne McDonald (285) placed third.
W-SR placed second as a team with 248 points. Waukee won the team title at 256.5.
BOYS WRESTLING
BETTENDORF MIDWEST SHOOTOUT
at Bettendorf High School
TEAM SCORES
1. Waukee 256.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 248, 3. Bettendorf 204.5, 4. Urbandale 115, 5. Camanche 90.5, 6. Newton 69, 7. Burlington 63, 8. Davenport West 58.5
W-SR results: 106: Behrends, third, 3-1; 113: Westendorf, second, 1-1; 120: Roybal, first, 3-0; 126: Fecht, second, 1-1; 132: Stockdale, third, 3-1; Block, first, 3-0; 138: Langreck, third, 3-1; 145: Poyner, sixth, 1-3; 152: Riggins, first, 3-0; 160: Mwangi, fifth, 2-2; 170: Bathke, fifth, 2-2; 182: Hagarty, first, 3-0; 195: J. Walker, first, 2-0; 220: L. Walker, second, 3-0; 285: McDonald, third, 3-1.