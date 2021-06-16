Now that the recent vacancy for Ward 2 of the Waverly City Council has been filled after the June 1 special election, focus shifts to the upcoming Nov. 2 city-school election, with filing coming up within two months.
In Waverly, five seats will be up for grabs, while the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board will have two available this year.
The municipal slots which in-town voters will decide upon are for mayor, as well as the City Council seats for Wards 1, 3 and 5, and one of the two at-large spots.
Those who currently occupy those positions are Mayor Adam Hoffman, a funeral planner and former law enforcement officer; Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, a math professor at Wartburg College; Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, an attorney and owner of Advantage Administrators; Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, a teacher at Cedar Falls High School; and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist at Waverly Health Center.
In Waverly, mayors serve a two-year term, while City Council members serve four-year stints. All but Kangas, who could be seeking his fourth term, would be going after their second terms for their respective offices.
Waverly Newspapers has reached out to all five to gauge their interest to run.
Meanwhile, the W-SR offices that are available this year are Director District 1, which covers the City of Shell Rock and the entire area of the school district west of Waverly, and Director District 4, which includes Waverly Ward 2 and a portion of the rural area directly south, extending about 2 miles from the city limit.
This is just the second time, since the passage of a 2017 law, that city and school board elections are combined. Prior to its effect in 2019, school board elections were held in September of the odd-numbered years.
The current office holders are District 1’s Corrie Ramige, who works with public relations at Waverly Health Center, and District 4’s Kerri VanEe, a nurse practitioner at WHC’s orthopedic clinic.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, filing of nomination papers for both elections begins Aug. 23 and runs through 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
For the city election, Waverly candidates need at least 25 qualifying signatures – either within their ward for Wards 1, 3 and 5 or the entire city for the at-large and mayor slots – to qualify for placement on the ballot.
Meanwhile, school board candidates need either 1% of the registered voters in the district or 50 people, whichever is lesser, to sign their petitions.
The other qualifications in Iowa for someone to run for a city or school office are they must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Iowa and within the election area at least 18 years old and not a felon, adjudged incompetent or can claim the right to vote elsewhere.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 2, and early voting will be held starting Oct. 13. There are only 20 days for early voting due to a law passed in March that cut that time frame from 29 days that was in place for the 2020 election.