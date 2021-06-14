As many as 50 jobs on the Waverly campus of CUNA Mutual Group will be affected after the Madison, Wisconsin-based company announced early Monday that it will enter into a partnership with a Boston-based firm.
The collaboration with LPL Financial will start a new phase to accelerate digital experiences for credit unions and their members. The affected employees may be offered other positions within both companies.
According to a press release, CUNA Mutual and LPL Financial will bring strengths from each organization together into a strong alliance which is unique to credit unions. CUNA Mutual will focus most of its CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. (CBSI) on the client-facing side of financial advising while LPL will provide back-end broker dealer/Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) services.
Jim Denholm, the site leader for the Waverly campus of CUNA Mutual, said the partnership is a “good strategic direction” for his company.
“It allows us to continue to grow in our consumer business to reach more middle-market consumers by leveraging LPL’s digital platform,” Denholm said in a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers. “We will continue to have our advisors and credit unions, and they will continue our key strengths of our relationships with credit unions.”
Denholm said the jobs affected by the move will be in the back-office support area.
“While these employees are getting a tough message (Monday), we anticipate the job impacts to be (felt) either later this year or early 2022,” he said. “They’ll be opportunities for those impacted employees to find other positions here at CUNA Mutual Group. There may be some opportunities for some individuals to seek employment with LPL.”
Those who are unable to secure new positions with either CUNA Mutual or LPL could take advantage of “transition services,” which would include an outplacement provider that would assist in finding a new job elsewhere, Denholm asid. The services would include résumé assistance, interview practices, updating LinkedIn pages and an offer of a severance package.
Those affected are approximately 10% of the nearly 500 employees currently at CUNA Mutual in Waverly, which has a campus at the west end of town off Iowa Highway 3/Heritage Way.
“We continue to invest in other areas of the company, including our True Stage platform,” Denholm said. “We anticipate there will be some opportunities for other jobs within the company as well as for them to potentially work with LPL.
“They are great employees. They’ve been very committed to CUNA Mutual. We have a great workforce here. We’re really proud of the employees based out of this office, and so helping them seek other opportunities… certainly would be our primary goal.”
In a press release announcing the move, CUNA Mutual will launch a new brand, Cuna Mutual Group Financial Advisors. The company will accelerate ways to help its clients improve their financial future through investments and retirement by capitalizing on the momentum and wealth management relationships CBSI had built over 36 years.
Over the past five years, CSBI grew from 400 advisors to the current 550 serving approximately 300 credit unions with more than $36 billion that it manages. Barron’s also named the service to its 100 Best Annuities list in 14 categories.
The alliance between CSBI and LPL is subject to approval by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority).
PANDEMIC EFFECT
Meanwhile, CUNA Mutual, like many corporations, had transitioned a majority of its office staff to remote operations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Midwest in March of 2020. Denholm told Waverly Newspapers that 95% of the workforce in Waverly had transitioned to work-from-home.
“There are a few employees that continued to work in the office, and for those who are here, we were able to provide social distancing for them and ensure that they were in a clean, safe environment by stepping up cleaning protocols,” he said.
Last week, CUNA Mutual management had informed staff that they can begin to return to the campus by July 1 if they wished. In the meantime, Denholm said the company will prepare the building for the additional personnel in the facility.
“We anticipate for those services to slowly come back online July 1,” he said. “More importantly, employees have the choice to determine what makes sense for them. If they want to continue to work remote because they either like it or they feel unsafe working in an office environment at this point, we will continue to support them while they work remote.”
CUNA MUTUAL FUTURE
Denholm believes the history of the company here in Waverly, previously known as Lutheran Mutual Aid Society, will help its future.
“We anticipate continuing to invest and grow in this office,” he said. “We have a beautiful campus here, and we continue to invest dollars into the campus and into our employees here.
“We have a long history of our foundation giving dollars to qualified non-profits, and over the last six years, we have provided through our foundation to various non-profits to Waverly and the Cedar Valley $1.3 million. We anticipate our foundation to continue to invest in our community as well.”
There are no other specific plans on top of the transition of the back-office of CSBI to LPL, Denholm said. However, he reiterated that CUNA Mutual will continue to grow its Waverly center and its services.
“We will continue to make those investments into our business as well as into the employees,” Denholm said. “The alliance with LPL is really good for CUNA Mutual long-term, as well as our ability to serve more middle-market consumers. It is unfortunate that it does impact individuals that are out of this office.”