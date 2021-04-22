The Waverly Senior Center’s May 506 Café will be in partnership with The Bremer County Historical Society.
The luncheon date is Tuesday, May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boxed lunches will again be served drive thru only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit both non-profit’s programming.
The May menu is: pulled pork sandwich, vegetable soup, mac n’ cheese, brownies and bars and bottled water.
“We appreciate the continued support of the community in purchasing our monthly lunch, which goes to provide important activity programming at the Center. While we will continue to be drive-thru only for the 506 Café, we are happy to be open for in-person coffee and card clubs, exercise groups, and our ceramics classes,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board chair.
Jill Everding, president of the Bremer County Historical Society said, “We are so excited to be partnering with the Waverly Senior Center again in May. We truly believe non-profit volunteers are like no other, so we appreciate this opportunity to work together to bring good food to good people, while giving us a chance to share a bit about the Bremer County Historical Society and the treasures that are housed at the Museum.”
To make a reservation, please call 319-352-5678 by 3 p.m. Monday, May 3. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 East Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch and the Center will have all safety measures in place. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe
The Winners of the April 4 anniversary prizes are:
Ecker’s Flowers, “Flower of the Month”: Charlene Beck
Wartburg Dining, $20 Gift Card: Jeff Cornforth
Waverly Lions Club, Ticket for Pancake Breakfast: David Shultz & Leola Westendorf
Friends of the Waverly Veterans Post, 2 Thursday Evening Dinners: Madelyn Vierow & Genevieve Weisbrodt
Waverly Senior Center, Gift Certificates to 506 Café: Louise Secrist & William DePuew
Waverly Chamber Mug: Marnie Hubbard & Lavon McEnany