We will continue to celebrate summer at the 506 Café curbside, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Waverly Senior Center. Masks are no longer required. We thank you for your continued support.
The August menu includes: Grilled beer brat with sides of sauerkraut and pickles, macaroni spring salad, “Rosie’s” baked beans, pineapple upside down cake and chilled bottled water.
Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Our non-profit partner will be Friends of the Family Auxiliary. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work.
“Friends of the Family does such important work in Waverly and the surrounding communities providing safe shelter and assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center. “This partnership will help bring much needed funds to the organization, so we encourage our loyal supported to purchase a lunch on the 3rd.”
Barb Anderson, board chair of the Friends of the Family Auxiliary, said, “We appreciate the chance to work with the 506 Café as a fundraiser. We are a small group with the purpose to help with extra needs the local shelter may have as they serve those who need a safe place to stay.”
Remaining dates for 2021 506 Café lunches are: Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.