Wartburg College has recognized 517 students who were named to the 2020 Fall Term Dean’s List.
Those earning this honor are:
Paige Amsberry of Waverly.
Samuel Bast of Waverly.
Rachel Black of Waverly.
Lucas Bloker of Denver.
Kayla Britt of Fredericksburg.
Lauren Calease-Fox of Waverly.
Sarah Campbell of Waverly.
Kambrie Clinton of Denver.
Gabrielle Corday of Denver.
Luke Everhardt of Waverly.
Malachi Gleason of Waverly.
Harlee Hunt of Waverly.
Allison Keis of Readlyn.
Kaylee Kueker of Denver.
Miranda Kurtt of Waverly.
Caleb Lines of Nashua.
Brianna Lingenfelter of Dunkerton.
Brittany Lingenfelter of Dunkerton.
Curren Matthias of Denver.
Bo McMahon of Denver.
Brett Meyer of Sumner.
Brock Meyer of Sumner.
Malcolm Newell of Waverly.
Chandler Njus of Fredericksburg.
Madison Overmann of Waverly.
Olivia Phillips of Waverly.
Annabella Place of Denver.
Leah Ristau of Denver.
Katie Sauerbrei of Fairbank.
Bridget Schaufenbuel of Sumner.
Jetti Schmudlach of Tripoli.
Emma Sinnwell of Nashua.
Abigael Thier of Waverly.
Brianna Whitney of Waverly.
Jayme Willemssen of Waverly.
Britney Young of Waverly.
Paul Zelle of Waverly.
William Dix of Shell Rock.
Jacob Herrmann of Shell Rock.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,564 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.