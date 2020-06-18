Wartburg College has recognized 523 students who were named the 2020 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
Paige Amsberry of Waverly.
Samuel Bast of Waverly.
Kayla Britt of Fredericksburg.
Lauren Calease-Fox of Waverly.
Sarah Campbell of Waverly.
Lexus Carpenter of Waverly.
Kimberly Cespedes Torres of Waverly.
Gabrielle Corday of Denver.
Payton Draper of Waverly.
Kain Eagle of Denver.
Natalie Fober of Denver.
Rebecca Hoffman of Ionia.
ChyAnne Jha of Sumner.
Caleb Lines of Nashua.
Bo McMahon of Denver.
Brock Meyer of Sumner.
Sanah Munir of Waverly.
Andrew Newell of Waverly.
Malcolm Newell of Waverly.
Chandler Njus of Fredericksburg.
Annabella Place of Denver.
Natalie Risse of Sumner.
Abby Sassman of Waverly.
Bridget Schaufenbuel of Sumner.
Jetti Schmudlach of Tripoli.
Connor Schult of Fredericksburg.
Elissa Shipp of Waverly.
Emma Sinnwell of Nashua.
Noah Solheim of Waverly.
Abigael Thier of Waverly.
Brianna Whitney of Waverly.
Jennifer Wiley of Denver.
Jayme Willemssen of Waverly.
Dalton Woodyard of Janesville.
Addyson Clark of Allison.
William Dix of Shell Rock.
Olivia Hobson of Shell Rock.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term. May Term courses often involve travel and study abroad.
