A Wartburg College holiday tradition, Christmas with Wartburg, will continue despite an international pandemic. This year’s program, “Hope Awakens; Love’s New Dawn,” will premiere online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The concert will be streamed, free of charge, at www.wartburg.edu/christmas. The performance also will be archived for those who are unable to watch the premiere. In addition, the 2019 Christmas with Wartburg production, “Behold the Mystery,” will premiere virtually at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on the same website.
“We are very excited to be able to continue the special tradition that is Christmas with Wartburg this year. Although it will look quite different, we are working hard to ensure that people once again experience a holiday message filled with enduring hope and pervading love, especially during this difficult time,” said Lee Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting.
To help bring the Christmas with Wartburg experience home, the college is offering a Commemorative 2020 CWW Experience package. The box includes a 2020 commemorative ornament, a canvas print of the 2020 mural design, a 2019 Christmas with Wartburg CD, candles to light during “Night of Silence” and other holiday treats the whole family can enjoy. A link to order the boxes can be found at www.wartburg.edu/christmas. All orders must be received by Nov. 1.
A Christmas with Wartburg concert wouldn’t be the same without the closing song “Night of Silence” sung by all the musicians and those in attendance. This year will be no different, as all alumni, parents, students and friends of the college are invited to join student musicians as part of a virtual choir. Participation instructions are available at www.wartburg.edu/christmas, and video submissions must be received by Nov. 1.
The production is being recorded in segments throughout the fall to keep student musicians and faculty conductors safe.
“This year’s theme, ‘Hope Awakens; Love’s New Dawn,’ reminds us that during this dark time in our history, hope and love have not been absent from our world. They continue to be very present and are now transforming into an awakened hope that is ushering in a new dawn of love, compassion and understanding of ourselves and our neighbors,” Nelson said. “It is a critically important message for us to hear and to experience, especially during this time of isolation, division and injustice. The music and narrations will remind the audience of the timeless Christmas story where an awakened hope and a renewed, selfless love for all people came to Earth and transformed the world forever.”
Eight Wartburg musical groups will perform: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor, the St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorei, the Handbell Choir and Kammerstreicher.
Nelson will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Leon Kuehner, a retired high school band director, is filling in for Craig Hancock, who is on sabbatical, to direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Karen Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Samuel Stapleton, visiting assistant professor of music, will direct Kammerstreicher.
This year’s production is made possible, in part, through the support of Sukup Manufacturing.