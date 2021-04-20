WAVERLY – Eight Wartburg College wrestlers received all-American Rivers Conference honors, the conference announced Wednesday.
Meanwhile, senior 174-pounder Kyle Briggs received co-MVP honors.
Along with Briggs, senior Brady Kyner (125), sophomore Joe Pins (133), junior Kris Rumph (141), junior Brady Fritz (149), junior David Hollingsworth (157), sophomore Zane Mulder (165), and senior heavyweight Jordon Brandon each were all-conference selections.
All eight Knights were named All-Americans with at least top-eight finishes at the 2021 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Tournament in March in Coralville. Briggs and Hollingsworth won national titles for the Knights.
Along with Briggs, Brock Henderson from Coe College and Shane Liegel from Loras College also earned co-MVP honors. All three were NWCA National Champions.
Briggs is now a two-time A-R-C MVP, previously earning the award during the 2018-19 season. The redshirt-senior from Cedar Rapids went undefeated this season with a 14-0 record, including a 7-0 conference mark. He tallied eight falls, half of them coming during the NWCA Tournament. Briggs is now a three-time A-R-C All-Conference member and was named the A-R-C Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 15.
Kyner, from Carlisle, earned his second career all-conference nod after a runner-up finish at the NWCA Tournament. He turned in a 9-2 record this season with four major decisions.
Pins, a Dubuque native, took third place at the NWCA Tournament, battling back in the consolation bracket. He went 12-4 (6-1 A-R-C) on the year, including four technical falls.
Rumph, a Portage, Indians, native, received his third consecutive all-conference accolade after a 13-2 record in 2021, capped off by a runner-up finish at the NWCA Tournament. He was undefeated (8-0) during conference competition and totaled five major decisions. Rumph was named the A-R-C Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 1.
A native of Tama, Fritz is now a two-time all-conference member. He notched an 11-3 (6-1 A-R-C) record with three major decisions in 2021, taking second at the NWCA Tournament.
Hollingsworth, from Owings Mills, Maryland, and Mulder, of Grimes, were both transfers that made an immediate impact on the 2021 Wartburg squad.
Hollingsworth was crowned a NWCA national champion and tallied a 10-1 (4-0 A-R-C) record, and was named the A-R-C Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 8.
Mulder was undefeated until dropping his first match of the year in the NWCA finals. He was named the A-R-C Wrestler of the Week on Jan. 25 and owned a 10-1 (8-0 A-R-C) record with seven pins.
Brandon, a Southgate, Michigan, native, picked up his second straight all-conference nod after taking sixth at the NWCA Tournament. The junior compiled a 7-4 (4-1 A-R-C) record in 2021.
As a team, Wartburg went 9-1 overall during the condensed 2021 season. The Knights defeated Nebraska Wesleyan University and Loras College on Feb. 13 inside Levick Arena to clinch the A-R-C championship – the Knights’ 38th in program history, the 28th in the last 29 years.