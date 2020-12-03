Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS – The American Rivers Conference on Nov. 25 announced the fall sport members of its 2020 All-Academic team.

More than 500 student-athletes from the conference's eight fall championship sports met the requirements for recognition, with Wartburg College leading the way with 97 student-athletes.

For the ninth consecutive year, Wartburg led the conference in fall all-academic nominees. The Knights' overall total of 97 is the most in school history, besting the previous highest total of 80 recorded in 2018.

Wartburg increased its total by nearly 30% from 2019 (75) to 2020, while seven of eight Wartburg fall teams outnumbered their all-academic team totals from last year.

To be eligible for all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Wartburg led in total honorees with 97 student-athletes earning all-academic recognition. Luther College was second with 75, followed closely by Nebraska Wesleyan with 72. With 60 honorees, the University of Dubuque placed fourth. Loras College placed 56 on the team for the sixth-highest total, with Simpson close behind, recording recognition for 54 student-athletes. Central College placed 48 student-athletes on the team for the seventh-highest total, followed by Coe College with 31 and Buena Vista University with 29.

Women's soccer led all sports with 95 honorees, including at least four from each school. Football was second with 89, followed by volleyball with 77. Men's soccer narrowly edges out women's cross country for the fourth-most honorees at 68 and 65, respectively. Men's cross country saw 60 student-athletes collect all-academic accolades, while women's tennis placed 42 on the All-Academic team. Women's golf rounded out the fall sports honorees with 26.

Men's Cross Country (12)

Liam Conroy

Collin Day

Matt Egts

Joe Freiburger

Nick Henry

Greyson Kincaid

Sam Madson

Curren Matthias

Brice Rhodes

Michael Schmitz

Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn

Spencer Warehime

Women's Cross Country (14)

Brandi Antonio

Ashley Bloomquist

Trinity Borland

Victoria Breitbach

Addy Carlson

Carina Collet

Clare Davison

Clare Dunne

Aubrie Fisher

Anna Hertz

AJ Kendrick

Moriah Morter

Natalie Paulson

Jane Pinkowski

Football (17)

Eli Barrett

Wyatt Folkerts

Owen Grover

Evan Haskins

Sam Joerger

Austin Koopmann

Riley McIntyre

Grant Meth

Patrick Mulholland

Jacob Murray

Sam Reyes

Payton Rochford

Preston Rochford

Dylan Steen

Brayton Wade

Ben Weepie

Dalton Woodyard

Women's Golf (6)

Katie Choate

Ashley DeLong

Madison Fleming

Alisha Ford

Jenna Krogulski

Ann Meirick

Men's Soccer (21)

Brandon Bloebaum

Kevin Duque

Alex Economos

Ben Frazee

Cameron Haugen

Michael Hoelzer

Alex Keninger

Bo McMahon

Patrick McMahon

Brandon Merritt

Jack Palen

Colton Praska

Edvin Rizvic

Sam Salzwedel

Parker Schimmers

Misha Seebeck

Tanner Shields

Max Siade-Cox

Alex Stone

Sam Thomann

Brennon Woody

Women's Soccer (12)

Katie Berglund

Sarah Campbell

Aleeya Cheney

Alexa Coller

Gabby Corday

Sophia Huntington

Kate Luers

McKenna Major

Annie Place

Grace Roseen

Lexi Shaffer

Emma Strong

Women's Tennis (4)

Rebekah Corson

Ambriel Jacobs

Madison Overmann

Sydney Rottinghaus

Volleyball (11)

Kylie Bildstein

Katie Foster

Cora Holland

Lily Hollerung

Dani Johnson

Caroline Kluesner

Zaiah Quirk

Sydney Rottinghaus

Lindsey Spolidoro

Abbey Thier

Jayme Willemssen

