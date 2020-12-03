CEDAR RAPIDS – The American Rivers Conference on Nov. 25 announced the fall sport members of its 2020 All-Academic team.
More than 500 student-athletes from the conference's eight fall championship sports met the requirements for recognition, with Wartburg College leading the way with 97 student-athletes.
For the ninth consecutive year, Wartburg led the conference in fall all-academic nominees. The Knights' overall total of 97 is the most in school history, besting the previous highest total of 80 recorded in 2018.
Wartburg increased its total by nearly 30% from 2019 (75) to 2020, while seven of eight Wartburg fall teams outnumbered their all-academic team totals from last year.
To be eligible for all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must be on the eligibility list for the sport of nomination, at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence and attain an accumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Wartburg led in total honorees with 97 student-athletes earning all-academic recognition. Luther College was second with 75, followed closely by Nebraska Wesleyan with 72. With 60 honorees, the University of Dubuque placed fourth. Loras College placed 56 on the team for the sixth-highest total, with Simpson close behind, recording recognition for 54 student-athletes. Central College placed 48 student-athletes on the team for the seventh-highest total, followed by Coe College with 31 and Buena Vista University with 29.
Women's soccer led all sports with 95 honorees, including at least four from each school. Football was second with 89, followed by volleyball with 77. Men's soccer narrowly edges out women's cross country for the fourth-most honorees at 68 and 65, respectively. Men's cross country saw 60 student-athletes collect all-academic accolades, while women's tennis placed 42 on the All-Academic team. Women's golf rounded out the fall sports honorees with 26.
Men's Cross Country (12)
Liam Conroy
Collin Day
Matt Egts
Joe Freiburger
Nick Henry
Greyson Kincaid
Sam Madson
Curren Matthias
Brice Rhodes
Michael Schmitz
Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn
Spencer Warehime
Women's Cross Country (14)
Brandi Antonio
Ashley Bloomquist
Trinity Borland
Victoria Breitbach
Addy Carlson
Carina Collet
Clare Davison
Clare Dunne
Aubrie Fisher
Anna Hertz
AJ Kendrick
Moriah Morter
Natalie Paulson
Jane Pinkowski
Football (17)
Eli Barrett
Wyatt Folkerts
Owen Grover
Evan Haskins
Sam Joerger
Austin Koopmann
Riley McIntyre
Grant Meth
Patrick Mulholland
Jacob Murray
Sam Reyes
Payton Rochford
Preston Rochford
Dylan Steen
Brayton Wade
Ben Weepie
Dalton Woodyard
Women's Golf (6)
Katie Choate
Ashley DeLong
Madison Fleming
Alisha Ford
Jenna Krogulski
Ann Meirick
Men's Soccer (21)
Brandon Bloebaum
Kevin Duque
Alex Economos
Ben Frazee
Cameron Haugen
Michael Hoelzer
Alex Keninger
Bo McMahon
Patrick McMahon
Brandon Merritt
Jack Palen
Colton Praska
Edvin Rizvic
Sam Salzwedel
Parker Schimmers
Misha Seebeck
Tanner Shields
Max Siade-Cox
Alex Stone
Sam Thomann
Brennon Woody
Women's Soccer (12)
Katie Berglund
Sarah Campbell
Aleeya Cheney
Alexa Coller
Gabby Corday
Sophia Huntington
Kate Luers
McKenna Major
Annie Place
Grace Roseen
Lexi Shaffer
Emma Strong
Women's Tennis (4)
Rebekah Corson
Ambriel Jacobs
Madison Overmann
Sydney Rottinghaus
Volleyball (11)
Kylie Bildstein
Katie Foster
Cora Holland
Lily Hollerung
Dani Johnson
Caroline Kluesner
Zaiah Quirk
Sydney Rottinghaus
Lindsey Spolidoro
Abbey Thier
Jayme Willemssen