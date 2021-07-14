There’s a lot of mystery in history and when it comes to light, it often sets the record straight.
This, in part, is the story of Waverly’s first fire truck, which, for generations, had gone into oblivion, until it resurfaced recently, and most notably, on June 20, when it was escorted to town with welcoming sirens.
That day the public learned about its existence but three years ago, then-Fire Chief Dennis Happel was among the first to find out that what had been believed to be the town’s first truck now sitting in the Firemen’s Museum — a 1936 General — is, in fact, the second engine the city had purchased.
The first was the 1921 engine, and it now is a beacon of pride for the Waverly Fire Department and the town. It was reunited with its beginnings just in time for the town’s annual celebration, Saturday’s Heritage Days parade.
For 60 years, it had been a prized antique owned by the late Keith Fisher, of Indianola, a former firefighter’s son. He had purchased it for $125, at a time when this amount of money was a month’s house payment, and loved with all his heart.
Countless kids, grandkids and neighbors rode in the truck during parades and local events as Keith was proud to show the truck off.
It had become an heirloom, but after Keith’s passing the family, after a lot of consideration, decided to contact the Waverly Fire Department and gauge their interest in purchasing it back.
Not very many fire departments in the state have their own museums, but Waverly, which has hosted the state firefighters’ association’s convention twice, prides itself on a museum worthy of note.
In addition to the stunning murals there, the work of Waverly artist Dan Hatala, it also features two antique trucks — the 1936 General and the 1954 FWD.
Now the American LaFrance has been added to the museum collection, and fittingly, it sits between the other two.
“We were always led to believe that the 1936 General was our first new truck and somewhere along the line, it never got passed down that this American LaFrance was really the first one,” said Kevin Miller, the first assistant chief.
The truck is a 39 triple combination, which means it has a water pump, a chemical tank and carried its own hose, Miller said. It has a 70-horsepower engine and can pump 600 gallons per minute. It is chain-driven, similar to a bicycle. There is a bench seat for a driver and a firefighter in the front, and additional firemen rode on the tail board as was customary at the time. The steering wheel is on the right side, the opposite of American vehicles, and it has a hand-crank siren.
The 1921 red engine had spent the past 60 years in the Fisher garage and still has the original fire hats hanging from the side, which have miraculously stayed with the truck since it left Waverly in 1937.
Miller says it was sold to Redfield, Iowa, that year, presumably because the city had bought the 1936 General.
1921: American LaFrance arrives in Waverly
A story in the Waverly Independent-Republican, now available online, dated Oct. 7, 1921, and written by the paper’s then-publisher, J.F. Grawe, reports that the truck was purchased four months prior.
It arrived on a Monday morning over the Illinois Central Railroad, but was not unloaded until that Thursday, until a factory representative arrived and was able to affirm its “first-class condition” before it was turned over to the city.
“This truck will give the property owners far better protection than they ever had,” the story reads.
Another story, dated October 21, 1921, reports that the truck made a “test-run” to the mayor’s house on a Friday, when a fire alarm was called.
“After the boys arrived on the scene and found out there was no fire, there was some misunderstanding about turning on the water and this consumed four and a half minutes,” the story says.
As it turned out, it may have been more than just a misunderstanding, perhaps a test of sorts engineered by the mayor.
In any event, even with the time it took to figure out how to run the water through the hose, which was about 5 minutes, and adding the 4½ minutes it took to get from the fire station to Mayor Osincup’s residence, the service the new motorized truck provided was still faster than it would have been to have a team of horses or an automobile hooked onto the hose cart.
“Before the new truck came, it was not unusual for a wait of 10 to 15 minutes to be made for some truck to arrive and haul the equipment to the scene of the fire,” the 1921 story reads. “Every minute saved in getting the equipment to a fore counts considerably.”
“This truck will give the property owners of the city far better protection than they have ever had,” the Independent-Republican reported. “It is a motor truck and it will not be necessary when an alarm is turned in to wait for some team or auto to come along and pull it. It will necessitate a man being kept near the fire hall at all times, day and night, and George Waltemate has been selected as the man for the job. There will be plenty of other work the city has to have done at or near the firehouse, that will keep him fairly busy during the day, so that the extra expense will be very light, if, indeed, any more than at present.
“As next Monday has been designated Fire Prevention Day by the governor, it is planned as part of the observance of the day to stage a little demonstration of the machine. The program, which is in embryo, is substantially as follows: A parade of the fire department led by Mayor Osincup, the Waverly band, City officials, the new truck followed by the balance of the old equipment, official test of the new truck, address by Mayor Osincup. The parade will be through the principal streets of the city.”
2021 HERITAGE DAYS PARADE
The truck will make its first public appearance on Saturday, leading the firefighters engines in the Heritage Days parade.
It will be trailered rather driven, as firefighters did not have time to go through a proper procedure checking the engine to make sure it worked properly.
A banner will proudly proclaim the firefighters’ pride:
“Waverly’s first motorized truck.”
The story of the town’s first truck has come full circle.
And it is still in the making, as the firefighters plan to restore it to its former glory.
“We will do it as funds become available,” Miller said.
“It will be a parade truck, it may be a wedding truck and it can very easily be a funeral truck,” he added.
“The firefighters are beaming with pride to have this piece of our history back, it’s not very often that you have that opportunity and we are thankful to the Fisher family for reaching out to us. Today, Waverly has three of its original fire engines sitting in our museum. I don’t know how many fire departments can stake a claim to that.”