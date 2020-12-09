Two tattoos bookend the story of Davey Smith’s life.
Both represent hearts and are placed on the top of his hands.
The first one, on his left hand says, “Thou has lived 12-21-29 Thou art blessed.”
The second one, on his right arm, reads: “Ain’t it Great Love to ride Harley.”
As he marks his 91st birthday on Dec. 21, Davey says he is happy he had the tattoos done a few years ago as they express his joy of life.
“I look at them every day, many times a day,” he said.
He considers himself blessed and he loves his Harley trike, which he calls “My Honey.”
He bought the trike four years ago, and still rides it around town when the weather’s good.
It is one in a long line of Harley-Davidsons he has owned over the years.
He reflected on his life during a recent visit to Waverly Newspapers. The oldest son of Claire and Mildred Smith, of Delhi, Davey said he came from the “poorest family in the whole county.”
“What a blessing,” he said. “I am so proud.”
A Manchester, Iowa, native, Davey was 21 years old and married when he was drafted to serve in Korea.
He served in the infantry from 1950 to 1952.
After his discharge, he returned home to Manchester, and was a cow tester for three years.
Eventually, at the urging of an Iowa State University professor, Davey enrolled to pursue a degree in ag education.
He graduated in 1956 with that degree and a minor in journalism.
“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “I wanted to give up, and give up, but I had guts, I had a good woman (wife Shirley), oh, what a savior that was.”
He met his wife Shirley at the age of 20, at the state fair.
A self-described “FFA/4-H boy,” Davey showed cattle at the fair and Shirley, also a Mancester native, was showing hogs.
She passed away 14 years ago, leaving Davey inconsolable.
He said he taught school, worked for Bremer County Farm Bureau Insurance Agency at first for eight years and then bought the insurance agency in Denver, which he ran for 40 years.
“I did it all, right up to right now,” he said.
He is a life member of numerous veterans organizations.
His family includes Larry Smith, Jill Boeckmann, Neil and Connie Folkerts, and Doug and Bonnie Kurtt.
“I am a survivor, I am a survivor because of Doug Kurtt, and Bonnie, my daughter, and the good Lord and people in my life,” he said. “The best job I ever had was teaching. Life is great, as great as you make it.”
Davey said he is a happy man.
“My kids and I agree that Waverly is the best area,” he said. “Waverly has the best schools, even with the setbacks in life, I am the most blessed person, I hope you are, too.”