For more than 20 years, the Waverly Exchange Club has held the Tee-Off Against Child Abuse Golf Tournament with Jerry Roling Motors as the sponsor of the hole-in-one contest.
In all that time, no one has won the grand prize: a new vehicle from that model year. Then again, carding a 1 on the 170-yard par-3 15th hole at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course is a rare accomplishment for most amateur golfers.
But excitement surrounded the links on Sept. 19, when Tom Baker, who has played the course for 52 years, and who has one prior hole-in-one, took a 5 iron and found the bottom of the cup off the tee.
And he said it may have been a fluke.
“There was a nice little wind behind us,” Baker recalled. “If I hit it well, it would have been over the green, probably. I tell people, ‘I miss hit it perfectly.’”
Baker, and his wife Debbe, accepted the keys to a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from Roling Motors general manager Craig Gunderson Thursday after the Exchange Club and dealership confirmed all the legalities of the shot. The retiree became the first winner of the contest.
“I feel like one of the luckier people around,” Baker said prior to taking ownership of the SUV. “It wasn’t like it was an excellent shot or anything. It just kind of found its way into the hole.
“It’s kind of humbling in a way. Why me, of all people? A lot of people go to these outings to get a chance at the car, and nobody wins it, ya know. That’s kind of the way that it is. You get up there, you get a little hope for a little while, and you go on to the next hole. This time, it’s a little bit different.”
The golf course staff posted a photo of Baker showing the ball after he took it out of the hole. Four days later, Baker posted a comment on that picture with a smaller photo of the ball, a yellow Callaway Superhot, which he says he always uses. He explained that the color is so that he can find it — as opposed to the traditional white golf ball — and that others know that it is his ball.
He said he also circles the sleeve number on the sides of the ball, and he noticed the ball used that morning had the number 1 above the Callaway logo.
“The definition of an ace,” Baker wrote. “How cool is that?”
Gunderson, who had joined the Exchange Club just before the tournament was played, said giving away the Equinox, which has a list price of approximately $35,000, is “extra special” as he is now involved as a member and a sponsor.
“It’s nice to get a local Waverly guy winning a car,” Gunderson said.
Golf tournament chairman Greg Piehl said when word circulated of Baker’s ace, he was pleased for the development.
“Everybody that we talked to, as we were racing around the golf course, was really excited,” Piehl said. “No one — no one — had gotten a car or won that prize as long as we’ve ever done that tournament. We were all very excited.
“I know Tom is a really good guy, a really good golfer…
“He’s being too nice,” Baker interrupted. “He knows what a miracle it really was.”
“Congratulations to Tom,” Piehl continued. “We don’t care how it went into the hole.”
Gunderson didn’t believe it either when word got to him of Baker’s ace. Gunderson was watching his son’s flag football game at Wartburg College when the shot happened.
“I get a call, saying there’s a hole-in-one,” he said. “I didn’t know who it was, didn’t know anything about it. Buzz just took off from there.
“To have somebody hit a hole-in-one and win a car, it’s like, ‘What do we do?’ Nobody knows what we do.”
Gunderson explained there was a long process to verify with the insurance company that paid for the Equinox that the shot really happened.
“That took away a little bit of the luster,” he said. “Here we are today, we’re going to give the vehicle to Tom.”
Piehl said the insurance company’s regulations state that any hole-in-one contest needs to be on a hole that is at least 170 yards, and the 15th at the Waverly course fits the rules perfectly.
“We always use that,” he said. “Jordan David (the club professional) has always helps us with that.”
Piehl also thanked Jerry and Brad Roling, the dealership’s owners, for their sponsorship.
“They’ve supported our golf tournament for a long, long time,” he said. “They just supported countless endeavors and organizations in this city. It’s nice to see something happen — that something like this happens that really gives some shine to the dealership for all of the support that they’ve given us.”
Baker recalled his prior ace about 18 months prior to the tournament on the same 15th hole. It was during a round by himself.
“It was early in the morning, and … there was an old Coke commercial, where a kid gets a hole-in-one out early in the morning, and he looks around and the golf course is empty,” he said.
“It was kind of like that, except Larry Weiner was mowing around the green, and he saw it.”
This is Baker’s first SUV that he has owned, through he and Debbe were considering getting one that has all-wheel drive.
Gunderson added that while Baker hadn’t been “a Chevy guy” before winning the SUV, the prize allowed Roling’s to gain a customer.
The dealership displayed a black Equinox during the tournament, but the Bakers chose to take home one in a silver-gray color. Baker said Debbe had a lot of say in that decision.
“My wife had the final say in the color,” he said. “It was her choice.
“I can easily say, without any reservation that this is the nicest car I have ever won before.”