Every time someone tells 5-year-old Ava Kruse that she is a princess, she quips back:
“I’m not a princess, I am a ninja.”
The West Cedar Elementary kindergartner’s comeback would make grown-ups smile, but the spunky attitude her words reveal is more than the self-affirmation of a young girl.
It is her armor in fighting cancer.
Diagnosed about a year ago with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a disease which affects the bone marrow of a patient, Ava has had to lean on her ninja spirit to pull through hard times.
And there have been plenty of those for the brave little girl, starting with the way the disease first presented itself, on July 7, 2018.
That day Ava started feeling sick and her mother, Shelby, took her to the walk-in clinic in town.
Many of the tests they did then did not show any problems, but since Ava’s condition was worsening, her parents took her to the family doctor who discovered her immune system had been compromised.
In fact, so troubling were the results from the blood test that the family doctor rushed Ava to the emergency room.
Eventually, she ended up at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where she stayed for over a week.
At the time, one of the hardest things for her parents to do was to tell Ava about her condition.
“The doctors had to help us with that,” Shelby said. “She didn’t really understand what cancer was but she knew from TV commercials and it was kind of heartbreaking because when we told her she had cancer, the first thing she asked is if she was gonna die.”
After getting reassurances from her parents that she was in treatment to get better, Ava next worried about losing her hair.
A picture on her mother’s phone has captured the memory of that time.
Once Ava happened to see it, and she asked her mom to delete it.
“I don’t like it because it shows me bald,” the little girl told her mother.
Shelby obliged, only partially, taking the picture off the phone so her daughter wouldn’t accidentally come upon it, but she wanted to preserve it as a reminder of Ava’s journey.
“To me, she is beautiful no matter what,” Shelby said. “It gives me hope to know how far she has come, where she was and where she is today.”
Truth be told, Ava has come a long way. She is in remission, but is still undergoing treatment as this type of cancer is known to return after a year.
In the meantime, the parents have tried to maintain a sense of normalcy, to the extent to which that was possible.
Grappling with the reality of caring for their girl, Shelby and dad Damon turned to each other for support.
“He owns his own business and he would always drive back late after work to stay with us,” Shelby said of Ava’s time in the hospital. “We were there for each other.”
In July, Ava even got to feed dolphins at Walt Disney World, a rare treat for an animal lover like her.
It was an experience organized by the Make-a-Wish Foundation, whose mission is to uplift children with critical illnesses and their families and support them in their fight.
Earlier this fall, she started kindergarten, where she has found a bunch of new friends, Evelyn, Izzy, Masie and Lily.
Her favorite subject is recess, but these days she spends it in the office because she fractured her foot after missing a bean bag while playing with her siblings, Emry and Ivy.
Ava said she and Emry do not play Barbies any more, but they do still play with animals and with her American Girl doll named “Little Ava.”
At home, Ava has a pet milk snake she named Violet, which she found hatched out of its egg at her grandma’s house, so she adopted it.
Then, there are horses, cheetahs, and chihuahuas, all creatures she admires.
On the Team AvaK Facebook page, Shelby shared that Ava is now in her last phase of treatment as of June 28. She told Ava’s fans that the chemo she takes every day messes with her taste buds but has not faltered her appetite.
Shelby said faith has helped her and Damon deal with the ordeal.
“It has definitely kept me sane,” Shelby said. “It’s nice to feel like there is a higher power taking care of the situation when I have no control over it and sometimes the doctors do not have control over it. It really makes me feel better and like the whole world is not on my shoulders.”
At school, Ava’s teachers have asked many questions about her condition.
Her classmates know about her leukemia but may not fully understand it. However, all have been super supportive, especially when it came to Ava’s hair loss.
Ava said she likes to draw, and after eating ice cream at Duo’s Coffee and Ice Cream on a recent Friday, she popped up from the toys at the coffee shop and drew a few pictures on notebook paper of her mom and her sister.
Shelby said Ava has a diary full of her “secret language,” which is just pages of her squiggles.
Every day brings its challenges for the Kruses, but the best days are the ones Shelby truly treasures.
“Good days are just normal days, where she’s playing and we’re just doing normal things,” she said. “Just normal days.”