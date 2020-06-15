He has lived it for 50 years.
As a son.
As a grandson.
As a father of biracial kids.
And now on Wednesday evening, Wartburg Coach Marcus Newsom will share with the community the weight he has been bearing his entire life. He will then ask for unity and compassion.
Newsom will speak at a prayerful silent anti-racism vigil at 6 p.m. on June 17, at Kohlmann Park.
“I am a part of the Waverly/Wartburg community,” he said. “I really just felt like in my heart, I needed to make sure that our community understood that pain and that hurt. Waverly is a part of making change — changing our community, changing thoughts, how black men, black women, boys and girls are looked at. We can be a part of this change, not only for our community, not only for the Waverly/Wartburg community, but for Iowa, for the world.”
After Newsom’s remarks, there will be a silent prayer for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time a police officer’s knee pressed against the neck of George Floyd, resulting in his death in Minneapolis on May 25.
St. Paul’s Pastor, Arthur Bergren, is also expected to say words.
Given the coronavirus safety protocol, Newsom is asking the community to observe social distancing and wear masks to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Newsom spoke to Waverly Newspapers about the vigil, its purpose and about his life on Friday, June 12, a day which happened to have a deeper meaning for the country and for the state.
It happened to be the moment Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed historic police reform legislation, which went from a bipartisan bill to a law that will take effect on July 1, within a day.
The date also happened to mark the 53rd anniversary of the unanimous United States Supreme Court decision in Loving v. Virginia, the landmark case that struck down Virginia’s ban on interracial marriages as unconstitutional.
“As we all know, our world is hurting, our country is hurting, and communities across the country are hurting, as well as the Waverly community,” Newsom said. “The goal is for us to recognize that hurt, have a compassionate heart for the hurt, and for us to come together and have some prayer about what we can do and the impact that we can have in terms of making change, and that change is necessary and it’s needed, and Waverly’s no different.”
Newsom said he and his wife, Stephanie, talked with their sons about Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests. The older children — a freshman in college and a sophomore in high school — were hurt and disappointed and frustrated, the coach said, but at least they were prepared by earlier conversations with their parents.
“I think the tough part for this situation, what has happened in our country, is for my 11-year-old,” Newsom said. “The two older boys, we’ve had hard conversations, but I thought I was probably about a year away from a really hard conversation with my 11-year-old. This broke his heart, which broke Stephanie and I’s heart. For him to know that that’s not how God sees us, so how can another man or woman see another man or woman as someone who’s not valued?”
Newsom, who came to Waverly 27 years ago for the job now holds, said that as a black man, he lives in a different world, one where he has to make decisions and choices to protect his life.
“One of the things that my mother said to me — as we have had numerous conversations — my grandmother came from the South, migrated to the North for a better life. My grandmother was in the heart of the Civil Rights Movement,” he continued. “She worked to make life better for my mother and her siblings and to fight the sin of racism. She did everything she could to prepare my mother and her siblings how to carry themselves so that they could be safe.
“My mother said for 50 years now — I’m 50 years old — she’s worried about me just like my grandmother worried about her. For 50 years, my mother has worried about me. She’s not worried about the choices and decisions I was going to make. She worried about the sin of racism and what that meant in terms of me being a black man. She worried about me, and still, to this day, she’ll tell you, she’s still worried about me.”
Newsom said as parents of biracial children, both he and his wife share his ancestors’ concern to prepare their children on “how to handle the evils of this world.”
“They are very proud of their history and their heritage, both their African-American heritage and their German heritage,” he said. “We take full pride in that.
“All three of the boys, they’re first names and their middle names have both their German heritage and their African-American heritage. We wanted them to be proud of who they were, so they knew who they were. They never had to feel like they had to choose or make a decision or fit in, that they could be who they were, and most importantly, is to be a child of God first. We taught all of the boys, ‘God loves you for who you are.’ The Bible says, ‘Come as you are.’ That’s how we have empowered and raised our children.”
Newsom, who grew up Baptist, went to a Catholic school, earned his college degree from a Lutheran college and now works at another college of the same denomination, said integrating spirituality into the vigil was important to him.
“The spiritual part is what my foundation is,” he said. “I really felt like when speaking to Pastor Arthur about visiting with the other clergy in the community and getting our communities together from a standpoint of our clergy, I think that is part of that healing process, that we can start praying about change, and acting upon that with some guidance.”
He said he agreed to speak at the vigil because change is needed not just in the world but also in Waverly.
“With me being in this community for 27 years, I felt it was very important for me to do what I could do so that we as a community can pay our respects for all of those lives that’s been lost because of senseless behaviors and attitudes.”
If meaningful change were to happen, he added, the events that led to the protests cannot be ignored.
“We have to keep this in front of us,” he said. “We can’t wish this away. This is not going to go away. We can see from the weeks and weeks and weeks of what we’ve seen in terms of the protests — the non-violent protests — because no one wants to be a month down the road and act like this never, ever happened.
“This has to be in front of us and in front of each step we take daily as a reminder of what our personal, individual jobs are and making this world a better place for our children, our future leaders. If we’re going to do that, we’re all going to have to be committed to change. We have to have to be committed to honest change, true change.”
Newsome said he is pleased with the new law signed by the governor, which reforms police practices, emphasizes de-escalation and training.
“With that reform, every individual also has to make their own personal reforms of what they believe in and what’s in their heart,” he said. “It’s been the decision and the choice of individuals that has harmed lives. We all have to look in the mirror and look at ourselves and ask what personal reforms do we need to make. I’m definitely pleased with the reform that we see happening in our own state of Iowa and in our country as well.”