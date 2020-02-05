Third in a series.
An elementary student ran up to school counselor Cindy Chidester in the hallway of West Cedar Elementary and hugged her tightly just before the recess hour.
Developing connections with students is a stepping-stone in the foundation of progress when it comes to mental health, according to Chidester.
“Relationships are key,” she said.
Chidester and Margaretta Cary and Shell Rock Elementary school counselor Amber Kuntz discussed their collaboration in effort to help students sort through emotions they confront.
Reiterating her colleague, Kuntz said fostering strong bonds with students is where their job starts.
“One caring adult can make all the difference in the world to a child,” Kuntz said.
At the elementary level, Waverly district counselors focus on prevention.
Teaching K-4 students how to handle their emotions prepares them the future. Equipping students with coping skills at a young age establishes them to be emotionally poised later in life.
“This is the foundation of when they learn things like coping skills, conflict management and all those really important skills that hopefully prevent some of those things in the future,” Kuntz said.
Both counselors instruct two lessons each month at the K-4 level, which are based on American School Counselors Association’s standard and the social-emotional learning curriculum, which teaches skillsets like decision-making and self-management.
This in-class presence allows the counselors to be involved with students; in addition to classroom setting, the counselors work with small groups or one-on-one.
Individual counseling is based on teacher, parent or self-referral, in addition to data indicating student performance.
Some students show visible signs of emotions while others can hide behind good grades or performance. Counselors are alert to the needs of all students, realizing those who appear fine could be filled with anxiety.
“You develop a relationship so that you understand that student and so you’re able to see and feel and sense when that student is dysregulated, even when they have a smile on their face,” Chidester said. “We’re trained to look beyond the superficial.”
For students grappling with their emotions, each grade has a “calm corner” that allows students a quiet space to work through those feelings.
Kuntz and Chidester are working alongside teachers to provide them with the skills to assist students in knowing how to gain control. Students can frequent the room on their own as needed or request to go there.
At times the frustration or struggle a student faces may be more than a reaction of not understanding a certain curriculum.
“All behavior is purposeful,” Chidester said, “…our job is to help identify the behavior and help discover where it’s coming from.”
Kuntz and Chidester, alongside the district, are working to stay informed on issues within the district and schools, which begins with mindfulness of what they’re seeing around them in addition to tracking student performance data.
“I think our district is on the right track with taking all of this seriously and seeing the importance of mental health,” Kuntz said.
The two counselors work closely with teachers and parents, who interact regularly with students, in order to further understand their needs.
“That’s our main objective is the students, and the students getting what they need when they need it,” Chidester said.