Lori O’Hare’s Friday calendar is filling up fast.
In fact, it’s already full.
But don’t expect the Accel Group specialist of operations to turn down a good idea if it is presented to her in the next 24 hours.
If she can, she will deliver. So count on her to go out of her way and get all the deeds she wants to pack in on Friday.
It’s not that on other days she does not do charitable work or act compassionately when she knows that someone or something needs some TLC.
It’s that Friday is a special day in Waverly, and O’Hare has made a point of living its spirit.
Last year, her company brought to town an initiative that their sister company in Cedar Rapids had been doing for years — designating Sept. 11, the day associated with such pain and suffering after the 9/11 attacks, as a "Day of Caring." To focus on goodness, they organized to do good deeds purposefully on that day, hence the name of the event.
Waverly’s Day of Caring premiere in 2019, which was carried out in collaboration with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way, drew on the newness of the idea and the enthusiasm of its participants. People of all walks of life worked hard to help neighbors paint, clean a cemetery, stain a bridge, wash windows, and raise funds for other projects.
The idea was to seed Sept. 11 as A Day of Caring, and then gift it to the W-SR United Way, O’Hare said, which is why this year the Accel Group is in a participant role, similar to that of other companies, like Rada Manufacturing, for instance.
This year, of course, the coronavirus pushed many public events online, and so the 2020 edition of A Day of Caring will also take a virtual format.
All donors can choose exactly how they want to contribute and how they want to better the lives of their community members. Rada, for instance, will do drive-by donations and drop off food at Friends of the Family or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
For O’Hare, this means a busy schedule, but one filled with the joy of giving.
She has ordered cookies through the Mixing Bowl in Waverly, which will be delivered, courtesy of Ty Burke, of the Accel Group, to some businesses as a gesture of kindness; she also has purchased some mums, which will find their way on neighbors’ patios anonymously, and give a gift card for 4 Queens for her mail carrier.
On top of that, she is also going to go into the office and help fellow workers put together 100 hygiene kits and blankets, which will be delivered to Friends of the Family, the shelter in town.
Jill Krall, the executive director of the W-SR United Way said her organization has seen an increased need for filling in needs in the community. Find more info here: www.wsrunitedway.org/dayofcaring.
“People who have never been in need before have found themselves navigating a new course which includes the sometimes overwhelming task of asking for help,” Krall wrote in an email to the paper. “More than ever before, it is important for us all to give of our time, talents, and resources. Although the Day of Caring has been modified to allow virtual and socially distant volunteering, it is still important that we celebrate this day and spread kindness in our community.
“Participation in the Day of Caring may be as easy as making a donation of cleaning supplies, diapers, or a gift card for a local family. You could send a card or send flowers. You could buy a cup of coffee or lunch for a stranger. We challenge every single community member will join in the Day of Caring in some way. Every one of us can benefit from an extra touch of kindness right now.”